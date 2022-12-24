3 dead in the shooting of a Kurdish center in Paris; suspect arrested | News

PARIS A man accused last year of attacking migrants shot and killed three people at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday in an assault that appeared to be aimed specifically at foreigners, authorities said.

The shooting, which also injured three people, rocked the Kurdish community in the French capital and sparked clashes between angry Kurds and the police. It also rattled shopkeepers in bustling central Paris on the eve of the Christmas weekend and put officers on alert for more violence.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 69-year-old Parisian who had been jailed for attacking migrants living in tents and released earlier this month. Investigators were considering a possible racist motive for the shooting.

The attack happened at noon at the cultural center and at a nearby restaurant and hair salon, according to the mayor of this part of the city, Alexandra Cordebard.

Skirmishes broke out in the neighborhood hours later as members of the Kurdish community chanted slogans against the Turkish government and police fired tear gas to disperse the increasingly agitated crowd. Some trash cans were set on fire.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the suspect clearly targeted foreigners, acted alone and was not affiliated with any far-right or radical movement.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. Thoughts for the victims, those who are fighting to survive, their families and loved ones.

Shocked members of the city’s Kurdish community called it an act of terrorism. They said they had recently been warned by the police of threats against Kurdish targets and they demanded justice.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said counter-terrorism prosecutors were in contact with investigators but had given no indication of a terrorist motive.

Darmanin was holding a special meeting on Friday evening to assess the threats to the Kurdish community in France.

A construction worker who worked nearby said he saw the attacker go first to the cultural center, then to the restaurant and the hair salon. The worker told The Associated Press that he saw the attacker injure three people before two bystanders from the salon intervened and arrested him.

The worker, who spoke on the condition that his name not be published because he feared for his safety, described the attacker as quiet and calm as he brandished a small-caliber pistol.

The suspect suffered facial injuries during his arrest, Beccuau said.

Police cordoned off the area of ​​the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, in a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est.

One of the injured was in critical condition, and two others were hospitalized with less serious injuries, the prosecutor said.

The suspect, who is French, frequented a shooting range at a sports club and had several registered weapons, Darmanin said. The man was not on any radicalism watch list.

The suspect had previous convictions for illegal possession of weapons and armed violence, and was charged with premeditated racially motivated armed violence for last year’s attack on a migrant camp in Paris, the prosecutor said.

He had been placed in pre-trial detention in this case until December 12, when he was released under judicial supervision, ordered to receive psychiatric treatment and prohibited from carrying weapons.

During the attack on migrants, the suspect brandished a saber and injured people in a makeshift camp, said Yann Manzi of aid group Utopia 54.

He lamented the recent release of the suspects, as did the Kurds who gathered at the scene of Friday’s shooting.

We don’t feel protected at all in Paris, activist Murat Roni told The Associated Press. We do not feel defended by French justice. It was clearly the Kurds who were targeted.

He described the cultural center as being like the Kurdish embassy in Paris, a gathering place for events, political discussions and help with immigration procedures, a house where all Kurds come together.

In 2013, three Kurdish activists, including Sakine Cansiz, founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, were found shot dead in a Kurdish center in Paris. A Turkish citizen has been charged with their murder, although suspicions also fell on Turkish intelligence services.

The Turkish army is fighting against Kurdish militants affiliated with the banned PKK in southeastern Turkey as well as in northern Iraq. The Turkish military also recently launched a series of air and artillery strikes against Syrian Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States, and has been waging an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

France was hit by a series of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015 and 2016 and remains on high alert for terrorism-related violence.

Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, Nicolas Garriga in Paris and Nicolas Vaux-Montagny in Lyon contributed to this report.