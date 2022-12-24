2022 has been an early summer in British domestic politics.

In general, it makes little sense to ask the people of a given country who was the most capable prime minister of the year. In Britain, however, this question is quite legitimate, since the heads of government have joined hands:

According to 32 UK polls, Boris Johnson was the most capable UK Prime Minister in 2022 based on such a relationship. Rishi Sunak wasn’t far behind, he picked 29 votes, but he saw Liz Truss as just 3 votes better than this year’s winner and winner. Telegraph introduced by lt friss kzvlemny-kutatsbl.

If we look only at the responses of those who elected the Conservative Party to power in 2019, Johnson’s advantage (62%) is even higher than Sunakh’s (22%), and Truss (4%) has a performed little better.




LVH

Order the HVG weekly or digitally and read us anywhere, anytime!

The number of editors independent of power continues to dwindle, and those that exist are trying to hold on in the face of daily opposition. At HVG, we persevere, we don’t give in to pressure and we bring national and international news every day.

That’s why we ask you, our readers, to support us! And we believe that we will continue to open our network to smots as much as possible!