Governor Ridwan Kamil accompanied by President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams





PORTALJABAR, KAB. BOGOR- West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of Ciawi and Sukamahi dams in Bogor Regency on Friday 23/12/2022. This dam was built as a flood control infrastructure in DKI Jakarta. It is expected that this will reduce flooding in the Jakarta area, especially in the 12 urban villages. According to President Jokowi, the capacity of the dry dam, which spends a budget of about IDR 1.3 trillion, can reduce millions of cubic meters of water flowing from the upper Ciliwung River in the Bogor region downstream to Jakarta. “With these two dams, at least 12 sub-districts of Jakarta will no longer have floods. There are the governors of West Java and DKI Jakarta. I request the two governors to focus on solving this problem, including the normalization of the Ciliwung River,” the president said. Present at the inauguration, in addition to Governor Ridwan Kamil, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Use Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR /BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto and Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono. With the inauguration of the dam, President Jokowi requested the Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta and the Governor of West Java to consistently address the flood-related issues in Jakarta. Ciawi and Sukamahi dams are dry dams which were constructed in 2016. These dams can hold around 6.05 million cubic meters of water. “Ciawi and Sukamahi increased from 464 million cubic meters to 318 million cubic meters, more or less later, 12 sub-districts will no longer be affected because there are Ciawi and Sukamahi reservoirs,” he said. declared. The president said there are still other duties apart from the dry dam to control Jakarta floods, including normalizing 13 rivers in Jakarta, Ciliwung water channel to Eastern Flood (BKT), Dyke/Giant Dyke and Management of Existing Pumps with Better Management. “DKI’s big problems have always been three things, namely floods, traffic jams and land use planning. Now we are here to talk about floods. Floods in Jakarta, regardless of the governor, must be consistent to complete the standardization of 13 rivers in Jakarta. Next, the pumping management of the reservoir – the Jakarta reservoirs, and the third, the levee or even bigger, the giant levee,” he explained. These three issues need to be addressed if you want to control flooding in Jakarta. If these three issues are not addressed, he assesses that at any time Jakarta will still be flooded. “Whoever is the governor, he must be consistent in complementing what I said earlier, because it is clear that the master plan exists in Bappeda DKI, in the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing that there is also one, and the water pipe from Ciliwung leading to BKT must also be completed immediately,” the president said. Furthermore, regarding the planned use of this dam as a new tourist attraction, President Jokowi considered that from an architectural point of view, the areas of Ciawi and Sukamahi dams are very good for use as tourist attractions. “If you look at architecture, Ciawi and Sukamahi are very good if both are to be used for tourism,” the president said.

