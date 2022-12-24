Who is Mirza Bilal? Pakistani presenter Imrans’ ex-wife Reham Khan is married in Seattle





New Delhi: Journalist Reham Khan married Pakistani news presenter Mirza Bilal, a self-proclaimed real-life version of silly fictional model Derek Zoolander, on Friday. Reham, who divorced former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2015, expressed her gratitude on Twitter saying she has finally found a man she can trust.

Finally found a man I can trust @MirzaBilal__ pic.twitter.com/nx7pnXZpO6

— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

She shared a photo of herself with Bilal posing in front of a fireplace. Hertweet has garnered over a million views, 11,000 likes and an avalanche of congratulatory messages.

Rehamfurther revealed in an Instagrampost that they tied the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony in Seattle, with Bilal refusing to wear gold according to Muslim tradition.

We had a beautiful Nikkah ceremony in Seattle with the blessing of @MirzaBilal__’s parents and my son as my Vakeel. pic.twitter.com/960WQjgNqU

— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Born in Libya to a family originally from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Hazara region, Reham Khan’s first marriage was to Ejazur Rahman, a British citizen, when she was just 19 in 1992. The marriage ended in 2005 after Rahman cited domestic violence. She became a BBC journalist in 2006.

Reham married cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan in January 2015, apparently in secret, but they divorced nine months later. Reham Khan has since worked as an activist for the underprivileged and as a journalist in Pakistani media.

Who is Mirza Bilal?

While Reham Khan’s life and career have been well documented and reported in recent years, the background and level of fame of her new husband Mirza Bilal, 36, is less so.

Pakistani TV presenter, satirist and model based in Seattle and New York, Bilal humorously compares himself on his Twitter bio to Derek Zoolander, played by Hollywood actor Ben Stiller in two comedies released in 2001 and 2016.

Bilal has previously appeared in the comedy Urdu news program Man Show and Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar. Earlier this year, he uploaded humorous topical videos about Imran Khan’s political rallies and corruption scandals, as well as Pakistani men’s cricket captain Babar Azam.

“” #Thandainquilab pic.twitter.com/kUfgR54Ub5

— Mirza Bilal (@MirzaBilal__) October 30, 2022

#__#_ #___ pic.twitter.com/bZIY0OHeOF

— Mirza Bilal (@MirzaBilal__) November 16, 2022

(Edited by Prashant)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/go-to-pakistan/who-is-mirza-bilal-the-pakistani-presenter-imrans-ex-wife-reham-khan-married-in-seattle/1279073/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos