“I wore a mask longer than PM, his mask yesterday was…”: Jairam Ramesh | Latest India News

Amid BJP, Congress wrangles over Covid rules in Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM Modi’s mask was only for the television. “I wore a mask longer than the prime minister wore it yesterday. His mask is only for TV,” Jairam Ramesh told a news conference. Read: ‘Rahul Gandhi can continue with Bharat Jodo Yatra but…’, says Union minister

The whole drama is being orchestrated to erect a roadblock before Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi, Congress leaders have said. “I’ve been wearing a mask today since morning. I wore it because I have a mask. We didn’t have 250-300 masks with us. From tomorrow everyone will wear the mask,” said Jairam Ramesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the country, given a sudden upsurge in cases in China. PM Modi and many other parliamentarians were seen wearing the mask on Thursday.

“Any protocol based on scientific and medical advice implemented in a uniform way will be followed by the Congress party. We have always followed it. We were not the party that gave the solution that the Covid situation (after its appearance in 2020) will be won in 18 days, like the Mahabharata war,” said Jairam Ramesh.

“There was a gentleman who said we would win the Covid war in 18 days, and there was a gentleman who advised Indians to deal with the pandemic by going to their balconies and hitting ‘thalis’. These are the cures given for Covid, if you recall,” the congressional leaders said.

Union Health Minister Masukh Mandaviya recently wrote to Rahul Gandhi to consider blocking the yatra given new Covid concerns triggered by China’s surge.

The BJP on Friday targeted Rahul Gandhi asking if he was in self-isolation after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for Covid. Rahul Gandhi was close to him and witnessed his swearing-in ceremony.