Why Xi Jinping can’t escape his failings on COVID

-Analysis-

By the end of 2022, building new alliances around the world seems easier for the Chinese government than convincing its own people that Chinese vaccines will prevent another spike in COVID cases.

In other words: the Middle East and Africa seem to trust China more than the Chinese themselves. It seems that trust in China only increases with distance. It is therefore reasonable to ask whether the Chinese leaders themselves are aware of this double evolution.

It wouldn’t hurt Chinese leaders to read this essay, Foreign Policy Begins at Home, written in 2013 by the president of the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Richard Haas. The thesis of the book is summed up in its title.

Haas is convinced that making the necessary reforms at home, economically and socially, is a crucial objective of any foreign policy. Without these structural reforms, he explains, the United States will not be able to face new global challenges.

But now, can we also apply this thesis to China?

After more than two years of self-imposed confinement, President Xi Jinping has started to travel more around the world again. But his own freedom of movement stands in stark contrast to the common destiny of the Chinese people today.

Does all this travel mean that Xi only wants to catch up on the past two years? Or is it mainly a desire to divert attention? Probably a bit of both.

Different pictures at home and abroad He was in Riyadh a few days ago and was received with great fanfare by the Saudi authorities. He had previously attended the G20 summit in Bali, where he met President Biden. And shortly before that, he was seen at the top of Samarkand, where he was able to have an exchange with Vladimir Putin. Is Xi Jinping seeking to strengthen his image abroad? An image flouted in his own country, after the defeat of the war he waged against COVID? We thought only Democratic leaders had those kinds of wishes: those who face public opinion, a free press, free elections. Has COVID reduced the structural differences that existed between autocratic regimes and democratic systems? Yet the Chinese president appears to be seeking to restore his public image in his own country by increasing his international visibility. And this strategy is reminiscent of that of President Macron. On the one hand, there are protesters in the streets of China, who clearly want his resignation and an end to the Communist Party’s monopoly of power. And on the other hand, there are Saudi private jets that formed his honor guard in the sky, before his plane landed in Riyadh. It seems that Xi is saying: Okay, a tiny part of the irresponsible Chinese criticize me at home. But look how the Saudis treat me! And through me, it is China that they honor.

Democratic leaders versus autocratic leaders Perhaps the Chinese aren’t sensitive to those sorts of considerations at a time when COVID measures are being dropped but cases are rising. A very connoisseur of China that I know told me, however, that the brutal reprimands against the Canadian Prime Minister, during the brief meeting of the two leaders at the G20 summit, had been widely reported by the Chinese press. And the Chinese people had apparently approved of the news, as they like to see their leaders treat their Western counterparts with arrogance. In the Chinese psyche there is still a strong desire to see past humiliations erased. Has COVID reduced the structural differences that existed between autocratic regimes and democratic systems? Indeed, it seems that international visibility is sought by both democratic and autocratic leaders eager to compensate for how they are perceived at home. There is nevertheless a major difference: autocratic regimes seek above all a certain respect, which goes hand in hand with a language of force. Yet democratic regimes place more emphasis on soft power and seek to find more international compromises.

power and the people In the balance of power between power and people, the new Chinese philosophy can be summed up as follows: I cannot guarantee you increasing economic growth, nor the best protection against COVID. Yet I can help you regain your pride, as an empire and civilization claiming their ancient and true place in the world: the first place. As a result, China’s soft power has been significantly weakened by the results of its war against COVID. Yet a crucial question must be asked: what about the people’s trust in their ruling elites? Nearly 15 years ago, during the Summer Olympics in Beijing, China appeared as a dynamic, hopeful and relatively open country. Today, however, despite the daily suffering endured by the inhabitants of kyiv, this city seems more hopeful than Beijing.

Refusal of foreign vaccines In this era of COVID and the reign of Xi Jinping, there is a mixture of fear of the present and new doubts about the future in China. And it is the direct product of a growing distrust of power. As the number of elderly people increases in China, the country’s best weapon against COVID would have been to demand compulsory vaccination of the most vulnerable. The country now faces a solid risk of seeing the pandemic develop This policy has been followed by many prosperous and democratic countries with generally positive results, including in Asia. Such a choice would have avoided the paralysis of the Chinese economy. It would also have prevented the dramatic restriction of civil liberties that has occurred in the country, in the name of a strict but ridiculous Zero COVID policy. But such a policy would have required a more open posture vis-à-vis foreign vaccines, the only ones that felt safe, according to the Chinese population. But China refused to be so open and dependent on Western vaccines, which would have felt like a humiliation for the government in Beijing. And as a result, the country now faces a solid risk of the pandemic spreading. And all of Xi’s foreign trips won’t make him go away.