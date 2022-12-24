Donald Trump’s Profile Reveals Obsession With Classic Film ‘Sunset Boulevard’





On the heels of The Washington Post’s deep dive into Donald Trump’s post-presidency transition, New York Magazine has published a lengthy profile that’s…well, quite frankly, more of the same. Like the first play, the latter portrays a former president-turned-presidential candidate who spends most of his days playing golf and being adored by supporters at his private club in Florida.

“He goes, plays golf, comes back and leaves. He retired to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago,” an adviser told the publication’s Washington correspondent, Olivia Nuzzi. “His world has become much smaller. His world is so, so small.

But the difference now is that Trump actually gave Nuzzi a rare interview for the piece he usually only speaks to far-right media in which he maintains his innocence regarding the various crimes he has been accused of and to which he’s tied, as well as expressed ravings that he’s still the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024.

It could still happen, but between a declining base and the NFT trading card debacle, it seems less likely by the day.

However, one excerpt that is particularly indicative of Trump’s psyche concerns his favorite movie, Sunset Boulevard, which is about former silent film star Norma Desmond, who drags a struggling screenwriter into her deranged fantasy world as she dreams. to make a triumphant. back in the spotlight.

Trump calls the film “one of the greatest of all time” and apparently used to not only play it for guests aboard his 727 back when he was an on-the-go businessman free, but he even organized screenings of it at Camp David for White House staff. .

That said, it’s not hard to imagine why Trump identifies with Sunset Boulevard, especially since his own life has begun to mirror the story of the film’s protagonist.

He once showed it to his publicist Stephanie Grisham, who later described how the president, who could never sit still without talking on the phone, sending a tweet or flipping through TV channels, was fascinated. And he showed it once to Tim OBrien, the biographer, who wrote that when Norma Desmond cried, Those idiot producers. These fools! Don’t they have eyes? Have they forgotten what a star looks like? I will show them. I’ll be back up there, so help me!, Trump leaned on OBrien’s shoulder and whispered, Is this an amazing scene or what? Just amazing.

A stranded star locked in a 1920s mansion, scared of the outside world, scared it’ll remind him that time has passed. Well, he doesn’t like the way that sounds for Trump. He always speaks like this, in the third person. It was the same in 2016. First they said, Oh, Trump is just doing it for fun, and then they found out it wasn’t true, he told me. And then they said, Well, he won’t win. And they learned that was not true.

Interestingly enough, as Nuzzi notes, the film ends with Norma Desmond shooting and killing the writer just as he has the courage to leave her. And after her husband-turned-butler also turns on her, the film’s final scene involves the actress walking down her grand staircase where she thinks reporters and film crew are waiting for her big comeback only to find themselves with the police who wait to stop it.

It’s a bit poetic, if you think about it.

