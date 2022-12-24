Prime Minister Modi-led government has prepared Indian healthcare for the future: MoS Education

Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar addressed the media in New Delhi on Friday. He spoke about the various initiatives of the Government taken for the transformation of the health sector.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a proactive approach has been taken by the government and a paradigm shift has taken place in the health sector. A new approach to health and wellbeing has become central to health sector governance rather than just treating the sick, reads a press release from the Ministry of Education.

He said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through various centrally sponsored programs and central sector programs, complements the efforts of the states/UTs in the health sector.

He shared the mortality ratio where Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in 2014 was 130 lakh and in 2020 it was 97 lakh. He also mentioned the change in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) which was 39 in 2014 and 28 in 2022 per 1000 live births respectively.

He also shared the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) and Under 5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) which was 26 in 2014 and 20 in 2020 per 1000 live births and 45 in 2014 and 32 in 2020 respectively.

He highlighted some of the major programs, such as National Health Mission (NHM), Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Establishment of New Faculties of Medicine, National Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke Prevention and Control Program (NPCDCS), National Vector Borne Disease Control Program (NVBDCP), Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) , etc.

He also added that the government provides holistic health care through Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He said that the program is based on the 4 pillars, which are Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Center (AB-HWC), Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and Ayushman Bharat Health. Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

He further added that the total funds released from 2006-07 to 2013-14 was Rs 1.59832 crore and then from 2014-15 the total funds released from 2013-14 to 2021-22 was Rs 4.27501 crore.

He added that in 2012-13, 6 AIIMS started their academic sessions. But from 2014, following the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji under PMSSY, 16 major projects for new AIIMS in various states of the country i.e. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal Western, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Haryana and Tamil Nadu are running. In this way, the government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has prepared Indian Healthcare for the future.

He also said that as of 30.11.2022 Cabinet had approved expenditure for 16 new AIIMS with a fund of Rs.20,944 crores. A fund of Rs.10,595 Crore has been released.

While talking about COVID prevention, he mentioned that on 12/20/2022, the first dose of 102.55 Cr, the second dose of 95.12 Cr and the precautionary dose of 22.34 Cr, i.e. a total of 220.01 Cr, were vaccinated.

He also said that under the Vaccine Maitri scheme, India has provided medical and other COVID-19 related assistance to over 150 countries since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at a very affordable price.

He said to fight the pandemic, the government has developed 3,388 testing labs, from 2020 to November 2022.

While talking about vaccination, he also highlighted the Indradhanush Mission. He said the mission was announced on December 25, 2014 to increase vaccination rates against deadly diseases that could otherwise be prevented through vaccination across the country.

He also added that Mission Indradhanush has contributed immensely to closing the gaps and achieving lasting gains towards universal immunization. He also added that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest health insurance scheme in the world.

The government has provided health coverage up to Rs 5 Lakh per family per year to about 10.74 million poor and vulnerable families. The total number of Ayushman cards issued till date is 21.24 Cr and the total number of hospital admissions is 4.22 Cr.

He also said that the government also takes care of the mental health of the citizens. He shared that the “MANODARPAN” initiative to provide psychosocial support to students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional well-being was taken during the COVID pandemic.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually around the world on June 21 since 2015, following its establishment at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

He also said that the global acceptance of yoga is a matter of pride for our country, as yoga is an integral part of our nation’s cultural and spiritual heritage. Yoga has many benefits, it is an exercise that we perform by balancing the elements of our body. To promote Indian traditional health systems and research, with the aim of reviving in-depth knowledge of our ancient systems of medicine and ensuring optimal development and propagation, a separate and dedicated Ministry of Ayush was established in 2014 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. For this, the government has allocated a budget of about Rs 3,000 crore in 2021-22.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)