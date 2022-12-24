Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are fleeing the polls





LAHORE: Imran Khan, former prime minister and head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were fleeing the polls because of his fear, ARY News reported on Friday.

He made the statement while addressing a delegation of senior journalists visiting his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Imran Khan said settlement is a reality that can play a crucial role in the rule of law. He said he had no contact with the establishment at this time.

The head of the PTI claimed that the senior officer still takes care of the whole establishment, therefore, he was also in contact with the former head of the army, retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his government.

Commenting on the current political situation, Khan alleged that the incumbent government wanted to postpone the general election beyond 2023. He added that further postponement of the general election was not possible due to the current economic situation.

He expressed suspicions that the country would default in February or March 2023 if the economic situation remains unchanged.

On Thursday, Imran Khan held a man responsible for ousting his government, saying one man was still behind efforts to end party politics.

The former prime minister made the remarks while addressing protesters, who had gathered outside the Punjab Governor’s house in Lahore to stop Governor Baligh ur Rehman from taking any unconstitutional action.

Without naming anyone, Imran Khan said one man’s decision overthrew his government and that was the reason the country plunged into political and economic crises.

He castigated the one man over the atrocities suffered by the PTI and its members and asked: what was their fault. Only that we refused to accept the band of thieves you imposed on us?

The PTI leader pointed out that the whole nation came out when his party was ousted. It sent a message that imported government was unacceptable, he added.

He also blasted leaked videos and audios on social media, saying such things were done to blackmail his party.

