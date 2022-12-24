Politics
Johnson’s ‘war on revival’ architect believed to be behind UK plans to block gender bill
A FORMER adviser to Boris Johnson is believed to be behind the UK government’s response to the passage of gender reform legislation in the Scottish Parliament.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was “entirely reasonable” for the UK government to consider taking action to prevent Scotland from implementing the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.that MSPs voted overwhelmingly on Thursday.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack even went so far as threatening to launch a Section 35 order, which would prevent the Scottish Government from making the bill law although gender recognition is a decentralized issue.
Following the vote of holyroodUK Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch claimed the Scottish Government “has failed to consider the full implications of its Bill – particularly on the lives of women and girls”.
However, according to The GuardianFormer Boris Johnson adviser Dougie Smith is driving the UK government’s response and is seeking to ‘weaponise’ the issue of transgender rights ahead of the next general election.
Smith, alongside his wife Munira Mirza – former policy director at Johnson’s Conservative government – was behind the ‘war on revival’ and allegedly lobbied for Badenoch to be appointed Minister for Equality because of his so-called ‘anti-revival’ views.
Now a cabinet source has told the Guardian that Smith was the “puppet master” behind the UK’s response to the passage of gender reform legislation in Scotland.
The same source said Smith was behind the Conservatives’ strategy to stir up division among the general public over racial and cultural issues in a bid to lure working-class voters into the seats. of the “red wall”.
Smith has now reportedly been tasked with “weaponizing” transgender rights ahead of the next general election.
Doubts have been expressed over whether or not the UK government will go so far as to issue a Section 35 order.
However, an insider said: This is a high stakes game to play. If they do, then the government is simply handing over the greatest justification for Scottish independence the SNP will ever get.
Before becoming a Downing Street adviser, Smith co-founded a business that organized swinger parties for wealthy London socialites.
