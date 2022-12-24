Politics
Xi Jinping begins his third term with a failure
This year, in an event every five years, the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, was confirmed for a third term as general secretary of the Communist Party, president of the country and chief of the army. If Xi had followed the pattern of his two predecessors, he would have named a successor in 2017. Instead, he purge any potential rising star who might challenge his power, amended the constitution in 2018 to allow himself indefinite rule and cemented his control by surrounding himself with yes men and the politically weak.
Xi rose to such power in part because he was boring. More flamboyant figures, like his rival Bo Xilai, who fell into a dramatic scandal in 2012, were considered dangerous by the party’s veterans, semi-retired leaders who still played an important role in the selection of each generation of leaders. Xi was a solid, uncharismatic and competent repairman; which allowed him to escape the pressures this forced most princes like him, the children of the founding generation of Chinese rulers, out of politics and into the private sector for fear of amassing too much power. He was a pair of safe hands, or so it seemed.
But throughout his tenure, Xi has proven anything but. He doubled party control in all aspects of Chinese life, from technology sector to sexuality to movie theater. Rolling purges have decimated state institutions, while the economy groaned under the weight of constant government interference, at a time when three decades of strong growth were already drawing to a close. Aggressive wolf warrior diplomacy endorsed by Xi has left China hugely unpopular around the world, and relations with the United States have crumbled. A close alliance with Vladimir Putin Russia has been sorely tested by the disasters in Ukraine. China looks less like a potential colossus and more like a stumble, if still dangerousgiant.
This year, in an event every five years, the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, was confirmed for a third term as general secretary of the Communist Party, president of the country and chief of the army. If Xi had followed the pattern of his two predecessors, he would have named a successor in 2017. Instead, he purge any potential rising star who might challenge his power, amended the constitution in 2018 to allow himself indefinite rule and cemented his control by surrounding himself with yes men and the politically weak.
Xi rose to such power in part because he was boring. More flamboyant figures, like his rival Bo Xilai, who fell into a dramatic scandal in 2012, were considered dangerous by the party’s veterans, semi-retired leaders who still played an important role in the selection of each generation of leaders. Xi was a solid, uncharismatic and competent repairman; which allowed him to escape the pressures this forced most princes like him, the children of the founding generation of Chinese rulers, out of politics and into the private sector for fear of amassing too much power. He was a safe pair of hands, or so it seemed.
But throughout his tenure, Xi has proven anything but. He doubled party control in all aspects of Chinese life, from technology sector to sexuality to movie theater. Rolling purges have decimated state institutions, while the economy groaned under the weight of constant government interference, at a time when three decades of strong growth were already drawing to a close. Aggressive wolf warrior diplomacy endorsed by Xi has left China hugely unpopular around the world, and relations with the United States have crumbled. A close alliance with Vladimir Putin Russia has been sorely tested by the disasters in Ukraine. China looks less like a potential colossus and more like a stumble, if still dangerousgiant.
And yet Xi’s power still seemed nearly unassailable at home, amid widespread surveillance by big data and secret police, a security force under his thumb, and a surge of nationalism in 2021 thanks to the then-successful suppression of the COVID-19. As the year draws to a close, even her domestic control seems to be in question. A wave of protests led to the end of its largely unpopular zero-COVID policy, leaving China facing a potentially devastating wave of outbreaks among a still incompletely vaccinated population.
Xi’s political power may be far away lower than expectedbut there are many ways to suppress any opposition, with little sign of a concerted faction against him emerging within the Communist Party. There’s also no clear sign of who would come next should he go down. For now, China’s future is still in Xi’s hands.
Here are five of Foreign Policebest plays on Xi’s grip on power this year.
1. Who are Xi’s enemies?
By Deng Yuwen, Oct. 15
Longtime Chinese journalist Deng Yuwen, fired in 2013 from a prestigious editorial job for challenging the country’s relationship with North Korea, is now in exile in the UK. His forensic dissection of Xi’s power base explained how Xi broke the power of traditional party elites and potentially created enemies from across the ideological spectrum in the process. While conservatives may support Xi politically, there is considerable discontent among them at having been ignored by Xi, and they have little personal affection for him, Deng noted, marking Xi’s other enemies, public intellectuals to fallen officials.
But, Deng warned, don’t underestimate Xi, who has allies and supporters at every level, from the grassroots bureaucracy, middle class, intellectuals and military. Even his purges have created friends as well as enemies. After all, someone has to fill the newly vacant positions and perceive the tribute from below that comes with it.
2. Xi’s third term is a gift in disguise
By Craig Singleton, October 21
It’s true that Xi will likely be dictator for life, argued former US diplomat Craig Singleton, but in some ways that’s a good thing for the West. On the one hand, it means not having to deal with the usual scramble to figure out who the new leaders are and where they might come from ideologically. This has benefited Beijing by obscuring the consistency of China’s determination to overturn the world order in its favor, Singleton argues, while in contrast Xi is a known factor, albeit anti-foreign as one might say. wait there.
Xi is not good news for the Chinese public, Singleton said. Instead, like most autocrats, Xi intends to redouble his efforts, with the Chinese economy and people set to suffer the most from his self-destructive policies. But it could inadvertently help Western policymakers clean up all the talk about how to deal with China and instead get down to the much harder job of confronting it.
3. What the hell just happened to Hu Jintao?
By James Palmer, October 22
The National Congress of the Communist Party of China is usually a matter of stately ritual; on the last day, however, it turned into melodrama, as a protester Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor, was forcibly expelled from the Great Hall of the People. Two months later, the outside world still does not know more about what happened than hours after the event, when I proposed that the most likely scenario was a deliberate humiliation of Hu as a signal party elders that their power was broken.
And it would also have been a gesture of profound cruelty, done with a taste for the kind of bureaucratic theater that marks Leninist systems like the Chinas, I wrote.
The scant evidence collected afterwards did not add much. A Japanese lip reader claimed he was express shock seeing his own previous faction fully purged from party lists, and Hu also reappeared briefly in public at the funeral of his own predecessor, Jiang Zemin.
4. Zero-COVID is the least of Xi’s economic problems
By Zongyuan Zoe Liu, November 1
In the aftermath of the Party Congress, China’s newspapers and politics were full of obedience to Xi. But there was one key element he couldn’t control: overseas markets, where Chinese stocks slumped on evidence that Xi’s power was increasingly unbridled. Much of this had to do with the unpopular and economically corrosive zero COVID policy, but, according to Zongyuan analyst Zoe Liu, this is just one of many economic problems that have accumulated under Xi’s rule, from a real estate market plummeting to a declining workforce.
Part of that stems from the inevitable setback of a huge, pandemic-ravaged middle-income country, but other parts are much more closely tied to Xi’s policies. China’s debt problems are not limited to local government financing and the mortgage market. A growing source of concern is China’s huge Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) lending program, Liu observed, an initiative that was Xi’s flagship project, which has widely flopped. While China is on the ropes economically, even the recent lifting of zero COVID policies may not be enough to bring it back to real growth.
5. Xi’s obsession with control sparked protests from China
By Howard W. French, November 28
Xi’s apparent total dominance crumbled almost as soon as it was secured. An unprecedented series of protests following a deadly fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, prompted an almost immediate reversal of the zero COVID policy closely associated with Xi. It’s unclear how politically hurt the Chinese leader is, but the thought of protesters in the heart of Shanghai chanting Xi Jinping, quit! seemed impossible until it happened. But, argued FP columnist Howard French, the protests were the inevitable result of Xi’s own determination to tighten party grip.
It was not just zero-COVID that prompted the protests, but the sense of frustration among China’s urban middle class at the continual creep of repression since 2013. Under Xi, French writes, at every hint of a crisis, whether economic with the slowdown induced by the pandemic or a real estate bubble or now political, instead of the liberalization reforms including his country and its large middle classes need and hope for, Xi has reflexively become even more sternly top-down and authoritarian in his response.
|
Sources
2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/12/23/china-xi-jinping-third-term-ccp-president/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping begins his third term with a failure
- Jokowi visits Try Sutrisno at Gatot Soebroto Hospital
- The Way of the Water’ is a family affair – BG Independent News
- Johnson’s ‘war on revival’ architect believed to be behind UK plans to block gender bill
- The Minaur ready for inaugural United Cup | ATP tour
- Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are fleeing the polls
- Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan challenge India’s ‘civil liberties’
- The 28 best men’s clothing year-end sales to buy right now
- Prime Minister Modi-led government has prepared Indian healthcare for the future: MoS Education
- 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
- Border guards strike braces travelers for suffering at Britain’s busiest airport | british news
- Donald Trump’s Profile Reveals Obsession With Classic Film ‘Sunset Boulevard’