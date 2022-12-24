Xi Jinping begins his third term with a failure

But throughout his tenure, Xi has proven anything but. He doubled party control in all aspects of Chinese life, from technology sector to sexuality to movie theater . Rolling purges have decimated state institutions, while the economy groaned under the weight of constant government interference, at a time when three decades of strong growth were already drawing to a close. Aggressive wolf warrior diplomacy endorsed by Xi has left China hugely unpopular around the world, and relations with the United States have crumbled. A close alliance with Vladimir Putin Russia has been sorely tested by the disasters in Ukraine. China looks less like a potential colossus and more like a stumble, if still dangerous giant.

Xi rose to such power in part because he was boring. More flamboyant figures, like his rival Bo Xilai, who fell into a dramatic scandal in 2012, were considered dangerous by the party’s veterans, semi-retired leaders who still played an important role in the selection of each generation of leaders. Xi was a solid, uncharismatic and competent repairman; which allowed him to escape the pressures this forced most princes like him, the children of the founding generation of Chinese rulers, out of politics and into the private sector for fear of amassing too much power. He was a pair of safe hands, or so it seemed.

This year, in an event every five years, the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, was confirmed for a third term as general secretary of the Communist Party, president of the country and chief of the army. If Xi had followed the pattern of his two predecessors, he would have named a successor in 2017. Instead, he purge any potential rising star who might challenge his power, amended the constitution in 2018 to allow himself indefinite rule and cemented his control by surrounding himself with yes men and the politically weak.

And yet Xi’s power still seemed nearly unassailable at home, amid widespread surveillance by big data and secret police, a security force under his thumb, and a surge of nationalism in 2021 thanks to the then-successful suppression of the COVID-19. As the year draws to a close, even her domestic control seems to be in question. A wave of protests led to the end of its largely unpopular zero-COVID policy, leaving China facing a potentially devastating wave of outbreaks among a still incompletely vaccinated population.

Xi’s political power may be far away lower than expectedbut there are many ways to suppress any opposition, with little sign of a concerted faction against him emerging within the Communist Party. There’s also no clear sign of who would come next should he go down. For now, China’s future is still in Xi’s hands.

Here are five of Foreign Policebest plays on Xi’s grip on power this year.

1. Who are Xi’s enemies?

By Deng Yuwen, Oct. 15

Longtime Chinese journalist Deng Yuwen, fired in 2013 from a prestigious editorial job for challenging the country’s relationship with North Korea, is now in exile in the UK. His forensic dissection of Xi’s power base explained how Xi broke the power of traditional party elites and potentially created enemies from across the ideological spectrum in the process. While conservatives may support Xi politically, there is considerable discontent among them at having been ignored by Xi, and they have little personal affection for him, Deng noted, marking Xi’s other enemies, public intellectuals to fallen officials.

But, Deng warned, don’t underestimate Xi, who has allies and supporters at every level, from the grassroots bureaucracy, middle class, intellectuals and military. Even his purges have created friends as well as enemies. After all, someone has to fill the newly vacant positions and perceive the tribute from below that comes with it.

2. Xi’s third term is a gift in disguise

By Craig Singleton, October 21

It’s true that Xi will likely be dictator for life, argued former US diplomat Craig Singleton, but in some ways that’s a good thing for the West. On the one hand, it means not having to deal with the usual scramble to figure out who the new leaders are and where they might come from ideologically. This has benefited Beijing by obscuring the consistency of China’s determination to overturn the world order in its favor, Singleton argues, while in contrast Xi is a known factor, albeit anti-foreign as one might say. wait there.

Xi is not good news for the Chinese public, Singleton said. Instead, like most autocrats, Xi intends to redouble his efforts, with the Chinese economy and people set to suffer the most from his self-destructive policies. But it could inadvertently help Western policymakers clean up all the talk about how to deal with China and instead get down to the much harder job of confronting it.

3. What the hell just happened to Hu Jintao?

By James Palmer, October 22











Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) watches former President Hu Jintao being escorted from the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22.

The National Congress of the Communist Party of China is usually a matter of stately ritual; on the last day, however, it turned into melodrama, as a protester Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor, was forcibly expelled from the Great Hall of the People. Two months later, the outside world still does not know more about what happened than hours after the event, when I proposed that the most likely scenario was a deliberate humiliation of Hu as a signal party elders that their power was broken.

And it would also have been a gesture of profound cruelty, done with a taste for the kind of bureaucratic theater that marks Leninist systems like the Chinas, I wrote.

The scant evidence collected afterwards did not add much. A Japanese lip reader claimed he was express shock seeing his own previous faction fully purged from party lists, and Hu also reappeared briefly in public at the funeral of his own predecessor, Jiang Zemin.

4. Zero-COVID is the least of Xi’s economic problems

By Zongyuan Zoe Liu, November 1

In the aftermath of the Party Congress, China’s newspapers and politics were full of obedience to Xi. But there was one key element he couldn’t control: overseas markets, where Chinese stocks slumped on evidence that Xi’s power was increasingly unbridled. Much of this had to do with the unpopular and economically corrosive zero COVID policy, but, according to Zongyuan analyst Zoe Liu, this is just one of many economic problems that have accumulated under Xi’s rule, from a real estate market plummeting to a declining workforce.

Part of that stems from the inevitable setback of a huge, pandemic-ravaged middle-income country, but other parts are much more closely tied to Xi’s policies. China’s debt problems are not limited to local government financing and the mortgage market. A growing source of concern is China’s huge Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) lending program, Liu observed, an initiative that was Xi’s flagship project, which has widely flopped. While China is on the ropes economically, even the recent lifting of zero COVID policies may not be enough to bring it back to real growth.

5. Xi’s obsession with control sparked protests from China

By Howard W. French, November 28

Xi’s apparent total dominance crumbled almost as soon as it was secured. An unprecedented series of protests following a deadly fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, prompted an almost immediate reversal of the zero COVID policy closely associated with Xi. It’s unclear how politically hurt the Chinese leader is, but the thought of protesters in the heart of Shanghai chanting Xi Jinping, quit! seemed impossible until it happened. But, argued FP columnist Howard French, the protests were the inevitable result of Xi’s own determination to tighten party grip.

It was not just zero-COVID that prompted the protests, but the sense of frustration among China’s urban middle class at the continual creep of repression since 2013. Under Xi, French writes, at every hint of a crisis, whether economic with the slowdown induced by the pandemic or a real estate bubble or now political, instead of the liberalization reforms including his country and its large middle classes need and hope for, Xi has reflexively become even more sternly top-down and authoritarian in his response.