Landmark January 6 report concludes Trump intentionally misled, provoked insurgents

The most high-profile congressional investigation since Watergate concluded on Thursday that former President Donald Trump intentionally spread false claims about the 2020 election and provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the US Capitol.

The long-awaited 845-page, eight-chapter report from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection provides a roadmap for possible criminal charges against Trump and others.

Written in a narrative style, rather than the dry, bureaucratic tone that characterizes most investigative reports of this magnitude, the document expands on the story the committee told during its televised hearings earlier this year, detailing a multi-part plan to cancel the 2020 presidential election. and blame the insurgency ultimately on one man.

The committee voted on Monday to refer its findings to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. The panel recommended four federal charges against Trump, including aiding, aiding or comforting those involved in an insurrection.

The Justice Department is conducting its own investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, which left five people dead.

As you read this report, please consider this: Vice President Pence, along with many named officials who surrounded Donald Trump, worked to defeat many of the worst aspects of Trump’s plan to void the election, Vice President of the committee Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) wrote in the foreword to the report. It was not a certainty. It is comforting to assume that the institutions of our Republic will always resist those who attempt to undo our Constitution from within. But our institutions are only strong when those in office are true to our Constitution.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Thursday night, Trump responded that the committee intentionally misinterpreted what happened. He falsely blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) for the Jan. 6 violence.

The highly partisan screening committee report deliberately fails to mention Pelosi’s failure to heed my recommendation to use troops in DC, show the peaceful and patriotic words I used, or investigate the reason for the demonstration, electoral fraud. WITCH HUNT! he wrote.

The report begins by outlining the weeks leading up to the election and details evidence that Trump intended to declare victory on election night, regardless of the results.

A masked rioter carries a red flag that says Trump Nation in the US Capitol Rotunda.

(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Stephen K. Bannon, who had served as Trumps 2016 campaign manager, presented that plan on October 31, 2020, telling a private audience that Trump would take advantage of how Americans vote to declare himself the winner. More Democrats vote by mail than Republicans, except to make sure Trump would appear to be leading before all the votes are tallied.

The report also documents efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse his loss to Joe Biden, detailing their numerous court cases and appeals to state lawmakers.

The committee estimates that Trump and his team contacted state lawmakers or election officials at least 200 times publicly and privately. Trump held a meeting with nearly 300 lawmakers from battleground states in which he urged them to exercise what he called real power to choose electoral votes before Jan. 6, the committee found.

In Arizona, Trump and his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani tried to pressure Arizona State House Speaker Russell Bowers to hold a public hearing to replace state voters. by loyalists who would vote for Trump.

You’re asking me to do something against my oath, and I won’t break my oath, Bowers said.

Giuliani replied: Aren’t we all Republicans here? I mean, I think you would listen a little more openly to my suggestions.

The report highlights the campaign by Trump allies to pressure Justice Department officials to declare, without evidence, that the election was stolen.

That effort culminated when Trump threatened to replace Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general, who had refused to sign a factually incorrect letter urging state lawmakers to review their election results. Jeffrey Clark, the head of the Justice Department’s civil division, was ready to sign the letter. Trump wanted to give the Rosens job to Clark, but backed down when even dozens of appointed Justice Department officials threatened to quit.

The document also explains how Trump and his legal team harassed Vice President Mike Pence with the flawed theory that he had the power to throw out state electoral votes. He explains that Pence rejected this theory, believing that the founding fathers would not have given a politician the power to annul a national election.

In the post-election period, as their other plans each failed, the importance of Jan. 6 and the need to pressure Vice President Pence grew, the report said.

Trump and his allies continued to publicly pressure Pence to try to block certification of Bidens’ victory, even at the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse, sparking chants of Hang Mike Pence during the Capitol attack. .

The report ends by describing Trump summoning thousands of supporters to Washington with a tweet urging them to be there, will be wild, whipping them during his speech at the Ellipse, then spending 187 minutes sitting in a dining room at the House. Blanche, watching the crowd stormed the Capitol and ignored family members, aides, Republican politicians and media personalities who urged him to intervene.

As the crisis unfolded, Trump continued to tweet, but pushed back on calls to calm the violence. Three hours after the attack began, Trump finally made a statement on camera telling the crowd to leave.

Our country has gone too far to allow a defeated president to turn into a victorious tyrant by overthrowing our democratic institutions, fomenting violence and, as I have seen, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threatens equality and justice for all Americans, committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi) wrote in the report’s foreword.

The 18-month investigation collected more than 1,000 depositions, including numerous top Trump aides, Cabinet officials and family members, as well as more than a million documents.

Thompson said Monday that most of the non-sensitive material compiled by the panel would be made public before the end of the year. Thompson did not specify how many documents would be released or what would be deemed sensitive.

The report, which is expected to mark the final act of the bipartisan committee, includes a list of 11 recommendations, including changes to Capitol police oversight; new protections for election workers; and officially declare the riot an insurrection so that those who participated in it would be barred from holding office under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

The panel has already approved the overhaul of the Voter Count Act, the law that Trump and his allies have tried to exploit in an attempt to cling to power. The House is expected to give final approval to the overhaul on Friday.

Supporters of President Donald Trump attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

The document also includes four annexes on topics such as the financing of Trump’s Jan. 6 rally and the intelligence failures that allowed the attack to happen.

Republicans, who take control of the House on Jan. 3, said they do not plan to continue committee work. In fact, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), the frontrunner to become the next speaker, said Republicans may investigate the operation of the Jan. 6 committee itself. Committee recommendations are unlikely to gain traction under Republican scrutiny.

That left the January 6 panel rushing to release its report and potentially millions of pages of underlying evidence in less than two weeks.

This lack of time can be seen throughout the final report, which was released late Thursday. It includes, for example, a reference to the Federal Bureau of Intelligence rather than the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The reports’ release date is displayed prominently on its cover as 00 December 2022. But the report nonetheless offers the most comprehensive summary to date of the facts surrounding what led up to the events of 6 January 2021.

In a 30-page appendix, the report discusses intelligence and law enforcement failures, which generally missed or ignored signs that extremist groups had taken a December 19 tweet from Trump inviting them to Washington. January 6 as a call to organize and prepare for violence. One of the main responsibilities given to the committee when it was created by the House was to get to the source of these intelligence failures.

Although some of this intelligence was sketchy, it should have been sufficient to warrant much more vigorous preparations for the security of the joint session. Failure to sufficiently share and act on this information has endangered the lives of police officers defending the Capitol and all those on it, the committee wrote.

The committee blamed the hours-long delay before National Guard troops arrived at the Capitol in part on senior military officials’ distrust of involving the military in suppressing nationwide protests.

Trump’s eagerness to commit the U.S. military to a visible role in resolving domestic unrest in late spring and summer 2020 appears to have prompted senior military officials to take precautions, in preparation for the joint session, the report says. Although the delay seems unnecessary and unacceptable, it was the byproduct of military processes, institutional prudence, and a revised deployment approval process.

Earlier Thursday, the committee released the latest in a series of more than three dozen interview transcripts. The revelations in those documents included details of an apparent pressure campaign by Trump allies on one of the committees’ key witnesses, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Stefan Passantino, the Trump-aligned attorney who initially represented Hutchinson, had asked him to downplay his knowledge of White House machinations, including Meadows’ role in strategizing, and told him not to. recognize conversations she had overheard or been told about or details of what happened during the insurrection, Hutchinson told the committee in two days of depositions in September. Passantino has denied any wrongdoing.

Times staff writers Freddy Brewster, Arit John, Kimbriell Kelly and Courtney Subramanian contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

