Twitter removes Donald Trump Jr.’s fake image of Naked Hunter Biden with Zelensky





Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s oldest and unemployable child, violated Twitter’s content policy, with a tweet that Twitter deleted from photoshopping of a naked Hunter Biden next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesday night was by all accounts a resounding success and brought an additional $1.85 billion in military aid to that country. But it also sparked an angry histrionics across the right-wing defiant heirs. Fox News Tucker Carlson was apoplectic over the enthusiastic bipartisan reception of the other speech, and former President Trump’s eldest, Don Jr., tweeted something seemingly vile enough that Twitter slapped him with it. The This Tweet violated Twitter’s takedown handling rules.

Well, the New York Daily News tracked down Trump Jr.’s tweet. Fair warning, it contains nudity. But if you need to see the screenshot, there’s a copy here. It’s an image of Zelensky addressing Congress, with Vice President Harris and Speaker Pelosi unfurling the Ukrainian flag behind him, but with a photoshopped naked Hunter Biden, presumably from leaked photos of the younger Bidens laptop.

While the Daily News reports this as Twitter removed the image for unspecified violations of its terms of service, and it’s pretty obvious what the violation is here. Twitter’s non-consensual nudity policy clearly states that you may not post or share intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent, and that sharing sexually explicit images or videos of someone online without their consent is a serious violation of their privacy and the rules of Twitter.

That didn’t affect Trump Jr.’s ongoing tirade against Zelensky, whom he also called an ungrateful international welfare queen. Well, let it be explained to you how this comes from a 44-year-old man who has never worked for anyone but his own father at any point in his adult life.

And if you haven’t seen it, Don Jr. had a blast last weekend on Saturday Night Live cold open, starring Mikey Day and Cecily Strong as Kimberly Guilfoyle. The track was a timely send-off of the bizarre $99 Trump NFT promotion. Said Day, as Trump Jr., I know how you feel about 99 bucks? You can get two grams for it!

