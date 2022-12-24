Xi Jinpings Little Helpers in Western Media

Comment

According to apopular legend in many countries, Santa Claus lives all year round at the North Pole with his little helpers (elves) who toil all year round in Santa’s workshop to build toys that Santa Claus delivers to all the good girls and boys around the world, using his reindeer-powered reindeer sleigh on Christmas Eve evening.

In the spirit of the Christmas season, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which operates long-range surveillance radars to detect theft of ballistic missiles, has set up a Santa Tracker There are 60 years to follow his movements on December 24 each year as he delivers the fruits of his labor to elves across the world.

Santas magical elves are related to elves who inhabit forests and mountains in Germanic, Scandinavian, and British folklore. Christmas elves were invented by Scandinavian writers in the mid-19e century, which first associated these good creatures with Santa Claus. Although immortal but youthful in appearance, popular depictions of Christmas elves (for example, in the Santa Claus film trilogy with Tim Allen) show that they are happy and willing workers who work in good spirits while obeying Santa’s every order.

Curiously, Chinese leader Xi Jinping also has a stable of little helpers. And why not? He probably sees himself as Santa Claus with Chinese characteristics, supreme benefactor of the Chinese people and liberator of all that is good in communist China. China’s state-run media has certainly perpetuated the cult of Xi to this end for the past decade!

Just as Santa’s Little Helpers are a branch of the elves, Xi’s Little Helpers consist of many different branches: communist cadres in China who keep ordinary Chinese people in check, “wolf warrior” diplomats who anesthetize the world, the aforementioned state media that confuses and foreign public about the beneficence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China’s foreign hands (academics, diplomats, industrialists, think tanks, etc.) that are paid to facilitate the engagement with China, whatever Xi and his company do or say, and foreign media that accentuate the (rare) positives and downplay the (frequent) negatives of the Chinese regime.

While Santa’s magical elves serve out of love, duty, and selflessness, Xi’s little helpers are driven very differently and serve him for very different reasons, including ideological, career, fame, and monetary. All of these motivations work Xi’s magic among his Western media elves, resulting in undeserved favorable reporting on Communist China. As a recent example, let’s look at a recent newsletter from Axios China’s little helpers.

Axios logo in Washington on Jan. 31, 2018. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The bulletin says China faces the dilemma of how to allow people to resume normal lives while preventing COVID-19 cases from overwhelming the healthcare system. Axios China hints at pressure from Chinese citizens amid Beijing’s easing of its zero-COVID policy.

In reality, “the pressure came in the form of street riots in dozens of Chinese cities by people who were fed up with a policy that ruined lives and businesses. There was no mention that China’s full vaccination rate for COVID is now 89.35 percent. Are Chinese vaccines not effective, and is this the reason why China’s healthcare system is at risk of being overwhelmed in the future?

Axios has faulted China for not using foreign-made mRNA vaccines, which simply means that these are effective without providing context that independent analyzes around the world indicate otherwise (see here and here), and that mRNA vaccine-related injury are under-reported (and here). Is this Axioss way of giving the CCP an excuse for the current outbreak while enlightening American readers by echoing the Biden administration’s mRNA sting policy in the United States?

The bulletin further states that the American Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has predicted that one million or more Chinese could die from COVID in 2023 and that a return to some of the eased restrictions should be considered. No mention of particular restrictions that should be reimplemented, or that zero-COVID relaxations in China are being applied arbitrarily and unevenly, or that lockdowns have failed in China just as they have failed in the United States. Still, Axios would apparently understand if the CCP reinstated the lockdowns, regardless of the deleterious effect on Chinese citizens.

The next statement is blatantly nonsensical in claiming that COVID deaths remain low in China based on government reports. Does Axios China rely on the CCP to report 5,242 Chinese deaths in total, recorded by Worldometers? And where is the context in which COVID first emerged in China in 2019, when 5,242 deaths are all that have been reported out of a population of 1.4 billion in three years? Not really a pandemic, otherwise the CCP is lying about the actual Chinese death toll! Softer reports by Axios China.

The newsletter claims that the number of cases is so high that regular activities have been disrupted and supply chains are thrown into chaos. What does high mean? Again, according to Worldometers, some 3,101 new cases have been officially reported in recent weeks. If Axios has information about the real numbers causing the supply chain chaos, why don’t they report a number that would substantiate their claims? Which supply chains are disrupted in which Chinese cities? Axios apparently doesn’t want to embarrass the CCP.

You get the picture. Superficial report and lack of context. Not a bad word about the CCP’s failings in public health and safety during the pandemic, not to mention the persistent lies about the number of COVID-related deaths and cases, the riots, the starvation and suicides following severe confinements, and deployment of police guards in the crematoria to hide the number of deaths from COVID.

Axios China is giving the CCP a free pass while subtly reinforcing the Biden administrations’ narrative of mRNA injections and the potential need for future lockdowns.

Final Thoughts

Media access to mainland China is problematic, as Beijing has revoked visas and even imprisoned journalists who have crossed over to the CCP through honest reporting of events. See here, here, hereand here for a few examples. But should maintaining this access come at the expense of the full truth so as not to embarrass Beijing?

Perhaps obscuring the truth is easier for groups like Axios, whose natural tendency is to lean to the left in their reporting. And it’s easier to do when the shadow truths dovetail with the China-engage mentality of the Biden administration and other Democrats.

Xi’s little helpers at Axios China are guilty of sins of omission and doing a disservice to his readership.

The opinions expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Epoch Times.