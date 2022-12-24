Ankara has a unique chance to sharply increase its political presence in Central Asia – Analysis – Eurasia Review

The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held on November 11, 2022 in Samarkand amid an ongoing struggle between Russia and the West for influence in Central Asia, taking on an increasingly intransigent character.

On September 29, a little over a month earlier, during a meeting with young people at Pamukkale University, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announcement that Turkmenistan would become a full member of the Organization of Turkish States (OTC) at a summit of the bloc’s heads of state to be held in Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan was admitted to the organization as an observer even more recently than Hungary, a non-Turkish nation located in the center of Europe, in November 2021. I would like to share wonderful news. Turkmenistan, which was previously an observer, will also become a full member at the summit of the Organization of Turkish States that we will hold in Samarkand on November 11. In this way we will complete the family portraitMevlut Cavusoglu told an audience at Pamukkale University in Denizli.

But his expectations were not met. On November 11, what the Turkish Foreign Minister had previously announced as wonderful news, did not come true. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov refrained from visiting Samarkand. At the 2022 Organization of Turkic States summit, Turkmenistan was instead represented by his father, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Thus, Ashgabat clarified that he is not yet ready to join the Turkish club as a full member. In reality, what had been presented by the top Turkish diplomat to the world as almost a fait accompli turned out to be nothing more than making the desirable worthwhile. This seems to be something like the fixed idea of ​​Ankara’s policy towards Central Asian countries.

It is therefore not surprising that on November 28, Mevlut Cavusoglu, guest of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, returned to the subject. We are happy that Turkmenistan is an observer member of the OTS. Our greatest wish is for Turkmenistan to become a full OTS member and host the summitshe said at the press conference after meeting with his Turkmen counterpart in Ankara.

They saw each other again barely two weeks later, at the trilateral meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan foreign ministers held before the Avaza Summit. On December 14, 2022, the first trilateral summit of the heads of state of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey was held in the tourist area of ​​Avaza on the Caspian coast. According to official information, the agenda of the summit focused on three main topics – energy, transport and trade and economic relations. There were expectations for a big announcement about a new natural gas supplier in Europe when father and son Berdimuhamedovs met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev at Avaza. The impetus was given by the Turkish President. Before leaving for Avaza, he said the trilateral summit between Turkey, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan would focus on Turkish parties’ plans to transport Turkmen gas to Turkey and from there to Europe amid cuts. Russian supplies. Arrived there, he Told its counterparts the following: We ship gas from the Caspian to Europe. We need to start working on the delivery of Turkmen natural gas to Western markets.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow sounded much more careful and cautious when addressing the topic of particular interest to his top guests. He underline this to diversify [gas] supply routes and their operation must be based on clear and precise standards that take into account multilateral interests, as well as guarantees of reliability and security. According to him, it is in this light that joint initiatives to establish cooperation for the supply of natural gas from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan to Turkey and to world markets should be considered. He simply called things by their name, as is normal between countries considering the possibilities of joint action in the fields of energy, transport and trade. Which basically means that it is too early to talk about the need for start working on delivering Turkmen natural gas to Western markets. As if to soften the impression given by the above statements, the Turkmen President then added: We share [your] point of view on the need for close trilateral cooperation based on a common strategy for the creation of transport and transit corridors between Asia and Europe, crossing our countries. But this could no longer significantly change the situation at the Avaza talks. The result is what was described by Eurasianet.com in this way: Touted meeting to discuss Turkmen gas shipment to Turkey and Europe ended without breakthrough.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems completely indifferent to this. Once back home, he began talking about plans to work out, with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, a roadmap for Turkey’s Turkmen gas supply. Relevant instructions have now been given to the Turkish Ministry of Energy, which will carry out the preparatory work with its counterparts in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. After this preliminary work, we will meet again to determine the roadmap and make a decision. Gas supply from Turkmenistan to our country through Azerbaijan will facilitate our work and lifeturkish president said at an event in Mardin.

Observers are puzzled as to why he would not have initially determined such a sequence of actions instead of going to Avaza with promises to deliver a decisive breakthrough on guaranteeing the supply of Turkmen gas to Turkish and European consumers. It is not yet clear what Ankara has in mind.

But the fact, apparently, is that the Turkish leadership has a wider range of urgent tasks regarding Central Asia than it might seem at first glance. In particular, there is one that was formulated by Mevlut Cavusoglu as follows: Our greatest wish is for Turkmenistan to become a full member of the OTS. Turkmenistan’s membership of the OTS as a full member is important for Ankara, not only in itself, but also because it paves the way for complete the family portrait and embodying a slogan that goes like this – The lower state is a nation: Our land, our country, our city are one. (Six states, one nation: we have a common land, a common country, and we are one people). If we talk about the practical side of things, then attention should be drawn to the fact that to date, the OTS is not a definite trading bloc, nor a military and political alliance.

First proposed by the then President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in 2006, it was founded on October 3, 2009, in Nakhchivan. It was then known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States. During the first decade of its existence, in 2009-2019, there were only four member states – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have long not agreed to join the Turkish club. At that time, they apparently didn’t think it was worth being a part of. Things apparently started to change at the end of the first decade of its operation. Uzbekistan formally applied for membership on September 12, 2019. Turkmenistan was granted observer status in 2021. Yet, everything remained as before. What the Turkish club offers is a symbolic unity around a community Turcicity , and nothing else. What is currently being done between its member states and/or their companies on a commercial basis is only the result of bilateral agreements between these nations and their businessmen.

Therefore, it is not surprising that there are no significant tangible benefits that the Turkish club can bring to its Central Asian member states (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan) in its current state. Instead, he can cause trouble for those who have been reckless to get overly involved in furthering his cause. In 2021, former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to rename the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States. Thus, he became famous as the founding father of the Organization of Turkish States (Trk devletleri rgt). In 2022, Nursultan Nazarbayev was barred from making such proposals on behalf of Kazakhstan, as he no longer holds the title of Elbasy, or head of the nation.

In view of the above, Ankara faces the need to complete the family portrait in Central Asia and give the OTS the form of a commercial bloc and/or a military-political alliance. In terms of Turkish interests, it now seems more important than working on the delivery of Turkmen natural gas to western markets. Given that Ankara currently has a unique chance to greatly increase its political presence in Central Asia, capitalizing on Russia’s preoccupation with the war against Ukraine. And the OTS can be an excellent basis for this.

Akhas Tazhutov, political analyst