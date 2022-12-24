Prime Minister Modi concerned about impact of Covid-19 on ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan’ in Indore





New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi does not want to exaggerate Covid-19 infections as he will sabotage his favorite 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan to be held in Indore for a week from January 8-14. Although he would like to use Covid-19 to impose restrictions on Rahul Gadhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Delhi on Saturday, but he does not want the same restrictions to hold back Indian NRIs coming for the Indore Conference. Modi’s plans include issuing a postage stamp on the second day of the conference on January 9. He told BJP leaders that fear of Covid-19 is enough to discourage people joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but this should not be prolonged. overseas Indians cancel visit to Indore. Many large hotels in Indore have offered a big concession in their rates as approved by the Ministry of External Affairs and they are concerned if NRIs come under Covid-19 screening as this will discourage them from canceling the reservation. In fact, hotels have also been booked in nearby towns like Ujjain, Dewas, Mhow and Mandu to accommodate visiting tourists. Immediately after the conference, the government of Madhya Pradesh organizes the investors summit to invite NRIs and the overseas Indian community to inject money into the state. It was only recently that Prime Minister Modi had invited Indians living in Indonesia to come to the conference in large numbers. Three important conference events are: Pravasi Bharatiya Youth Day on January 8, when Union Sports and Youth Welfare will be the main guest, followed by Bharatiya Diwas convening on January 9, when the Prime Minister will have lunch with visitors and President Draupadi. Murmu will join the guests on January 10 at a dinner party. The Prime Minister is keen that the fear of Covid-19 does not escalate for long and sabotages the Overseas Indians Conference. January 9 is observed to mark the contribution of overseas Indians to the development of India. It was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest pravasi, returned to India from South Africa. (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/health/pm-modi-worried-about-covid-19-impact-on-pravasi-bharatiya-sammelan-in-indore The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos