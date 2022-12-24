LadBaby mocked by The Kunts after Christmas No. 1 chart battle





The Kunts are bitter over the outcome of their third Christmas number one attempt (Picture: Facebook) The Kunts aren’t exactly applauding LadBaby after their Christmas chart success. LadBaby made up of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle made history this year with their song Food Aid, featuring Martin Lewis, climbed to the top, making it his fifth Christmas number 1. They are the only artist to ever achieve the feat, as it is something that even the Beatles failed to achieve. Meanwhile, The Kunts ranked seventh with their song named F**k The Tories, which is actually too explicit for radio play. The Essex punk band are known for their swear protest songs, having previously given us consecutive festive singlestargeting the former prime ministerBoris Johnson. This latest track is the band’s third attempt at a number 1 Christmas, having reached number five in 2020 with Boris Johnson Is AF ***ing C**t and in 2021 with Boris Johnson Is Still AF ***ing C* *t. Mark and Roxanne Hoyle made history with their piece of food aid (Picture: PA) Poking fun at LadBaby after their triumph, The Kunts appeared to accuse the chart-topping duo of defrauding the public. They tweeted a mock-up of a music poster, with images of Mark and Roxanne eating sausage rolls, in reference to a previous track. The Great Sausage Roll Swindle, they added to the image, which featured Ed Sheeran and 50 notes. #7. You can’t beat the system, but the minute you stop banging your head, they won, they wrote in the tweet. Thanks to all of you, certain types of people. It’s encouraging to know that so many of you can also see through all the b******s. F**k them and F**k the conservatives. X

The Kunts have been trying to dethrone the duo for a long time (Photo: Twitter) Although they didn’t make the top five this year, the Kunts received a lot of support from their social media followers. Another campaign we can be proud of! 3rd top 10 in 3 years despite being blacklisted and smeared by virtually every big name in the media. Keep your heads up guys, a fan replied. Be proud mate and know one day we’re gonna beat the system, tweeted another. Meanwhile, LadBabys 2022 release has raised funds amid the poverty and hunger crisis, with a Money Saving Expert featureMartin Lewis. More: Trend

The song moved a total of over 65,000 charting units and delivered the best-selling single of 2022 to date. Proceeds from the single will be split equally between food bank charity The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust, as the song is a reinterpretation of the single Do They Know Its Christmas? You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: LadBaby explains how they convinced Bob Geldof to let them change the lyrics to the song Live Aid for the very first time

MORE: LadBaby promises hell will stop posting Christmas songs if we all do this one thing







