Hundreds of millions potentially at stake: Experts say Jan. 6 report opens door to Trump trial





The Jan. 6 committee released its more than 800-page final report on Thursday, calling former President Donald Trump the “central cause” of the attack on the Capitol.

Legal experts noted that in addition to four criminal dismissals, the committee’s report could open up other legal liabilities for Trump, including potential liability in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against allies of the former president.

New York University law professor Ryan Goodman pointed out that the report “opens the doors wide open for Dominion Voting Systems to sue former President Trump for defamation”, and that there are “hundreds of million [dollars] potentially at stake.

#January6thReport opens the door for Dominion Voting Systems to sue former President Trump for defamation (pp 216-224).

Hundreds of millions of $$$ potentially at stake.

“Trump showed a conscious disregard for the facts and continued to smear Dominion with malice.”

Goodman, who has written on the subject before, explained that “almost all the pundits have said that a Dominion libel suit against Trump would be very strong.” He also noted that Dominion had been very successful in other defamation cases against other Trump associates.

“Nearly all the pundits said a Dominion libel suit against Trump would be very strong…”

“I never understood why Trump wasn’t included in this lawsuit,” admitted former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who served on special counsel Bob Mueller’s team. “It’s been brilliant so far and kept Rudy and Sidney quiet.”

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen wrote on Twitter that among the report’s biggest surprises, one is “how many OTHER forms of legal liability besides criminal reports lead against Trump and his co-conspirators” .

Experts also predict potential liability for other Trump associates, including the president’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. “He’s going to fall for this,” Weissmann predicted.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted in June that “all attorneys involved in the conspiracy to prevent the transfer of power as part of the 1/6 conspiracy should be disbarred.” On Friday, Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor, wrote that he “couldn’t agree more.”

“From Eastman and Chesebro to Giuliani and Powell and at least half a dozen others, these so-called lawyers are dishonoring the law and endangering democracy,” Tribe wrote. “None should escape radiation. Some should face prison terms.”

Watergate attorney Nick Akerman told CNN that from what he had read of the Jan. 6 report, the evidence “proved that Donald Trump was guilty of these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.” .

Akerman referred to a Dec. 31, 2020, email from John Eastman “where he writes to the other attorneys on the team, saying they’re about to file a federal lawsuit in Georgia, but they’re worried, now because they originally filed a lawsuit in Georgia State Court and Donald Trump had submitted a statement there, basically saying that so many dead people are voting, so many felons are voting and a number of people don’t even live not in the state of Georgia.

However, as Akerman explains, Trump knew the claims were false, but the only way to file a federal complaint was to repeat the same lies.

“And the concern was that it would come back to bite Donald Trump, because he knew it was wrong,” Akerman said. “But what did they do? They filed this federal lawsuit anyway. Donald Trump swore under oath that the same things happened, but on top of all that, two days later on January 2, Donald Trump is calling Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State in Georgia During this call, Donald Trump raised these specific issues, he told Raffensperger, X number of dead people voted, X number of criminals voted, X number of people who didn’t vote in Georgia voted. And Brad Raffensperger explained them point by point and told him exactly that none of it was true.”

Although Raffensperger told him that the issues cited were not true, Trump still publicly made the claims the next day.

“So you have this evidence, and the same lies that were repeated, in Arizona, repeated in Wisconsin,” Akerman described. “When you start to piece together this web of evidence, the details, the tiny new details that are sprinkled throughout this report, it comes from a case that can be proven beyond reasonable doubt.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/12/23/hundreds-of-millions-potentially-at-stake-experts-say-jan-6-report-opens-door-to/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

