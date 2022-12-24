Chinese President Xi Jinping shows preference for Saudi Arabia over Iran: report





beijing [China]Dec 23 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping demonstrated his preference for Saudi Arabia over Iran by signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and harmonization plan with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud, Geo Politik reported. Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Tehran over the joint statement and expressed dissatisfaction. Iran’s National Security Committee called Beijing’s decision “China’s interference in Iran’s internal affairs in conflict with good international cooperation.” Iranian lawmakers fear that China’s ties with Saudi Arabia will affect China-Iran relations, according to Geo Politik. Iranian experts said the move goes against China’s longstanding commitment to neutrality. Under the banner of non-interference, China has never attempted to mediate between Iran and its rivals in the Middle East, Geo Politik reported. Joint statements released during Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia have Iranian lawmakers questioning whether China has changed its policy toward the region. The joint statement issued last week after the meeting between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries called Iran a supporter of regional terrorist groups and a proliferator of ballistic missiles and drones. The joint statement stressed the importance of addressing “Iran’s nuclear dossier and destabilizing regional activities” and referred to the disputed islands in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the report. Iran is concerned about the slow pace of investment China committed to when it signed a 25-year cooperation agreement with Iran last year. In response to China’s decision to seek closer ties with Saudi Arabia, a political adviser to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran stood up to Iran’s plots nearly a decade ago. Saudi Arabia and the United States when they intended to destabilize the countries of the region. Mohammad Jamshidi claimed Iran was fighting terrorists to restore regional stability while Saudi Arabia and the United States supported ISIS/Al-Qaeda in Syria and brutalized Yemen, the report said. Jamshidi’s remarks reminded China of Saudi Arabia’s credentials and noted that China should not ignore Iran for Saudi Arabia. According to the report, China’s biggest energy supplier is Saudi Arabia and Beijing is working to establish a long-term relationship with Riyadh to meet its energy needs. Senior political analyst Sabah Zanganeh said the Chinese government wanted to ensure it had a stable energy supplier. Zanganeh, who has served as a lawmaker, deputy culture minister and Iranian ambassador to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), stressed that China meets its energy needs by buying from Iran, according to the Geo Politik report. However, the energy sources explored by China are subject to many problems, including sanctions from the United States. According to Zanganeh, Iran’s problem is that it has limited itself to a handful of nations. After Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the Chinese president and leaders of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) issued a statement that included three articles with “hostile rhetoric” against Iran. Iran and Saudi Arabia have differences over ownership of three islands – Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa. Iran has ruled the three islands since 1971. However, the United Arab Emirates has claimed all three islands. Iran maintained that the islands were “parts inseparable from the pure soil of Iran”. (ANI)

