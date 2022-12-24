Factbox: Jan. 6 report adds to Trump’s growing legal troubles





Dec 23 (Reuters) – A congressional panel investigating the role of Donald Trump and his supporters in the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress released its final report this week, urging federal prosecutors to indict the former president of four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection.

Additionally, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee said this week that some of Trump’s tax records show his income and tax liabilities have fluctuated dramatically in recent years, raising questions about the legitimacy of some of them. of his deductions and the Internal Revenue Services presidential audit program.

The moves add to the slew of legal threats facing Trump, who last month announced he would seek the White House again in 2024.

Here are some of the ongoing investigations and lawsuits:

ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES CAPITOL

A special House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly 2021 assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol has called on the Justice Department to charge Trump with bribery of official process, conspiracy to defraud United States, of conspiring to make a false statement and inciting or aiding an insurrection.

His non-binding request came as he also released his 845-page final report on Thursday concluding his nearly 18-month investigation into steps taken to try to undo Trump’s 2020 election defeat. , including when rioters sought to block Congress from certifying Trump’s loss.

Trump called the panel’s investigation a politically motivated sham.

He also faces separate civil lawsuits for the riot.

Only the Justice Department can decide whether to charge Trump with federal crimes, but the referral from lawmakers could increase pressure on prosecutors to file criminal cases against Trump and some of his allies.

Last month, US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee the department’s investigation.

MISSING GOVERNMENT RECORDS

Smith was also assigned to oversee the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Trump for retaining government records, including some marked as classified, after he left office in January 2021.

The FBI seized 11,000 documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in a court-approved search Aug. 8. About 100 documents were marked as classified, and some were designated top secret, the highest level of classification.

Trump, a Republican, accused the Justice Department of engaging in a partisan witch hunt.

An independent arbitrator had been brought in to review the seized documents to determine whether any were protected by executive privilege, as Trump claimed, but a federal appeals court overturned the appointment in a Dec. 1 ruling upholding the challenge. by the Ministry of Justice of the so-called special master.

Executive privilege is a legal doctrine under which a president can keep certain documents or information secret, but the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit’s ruling restored federal authorities’ access to unclassified documents taken during the search.

Trump did not appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL’S CIVIL SUITE

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a civil suit filed in September that her office uncovered more than 200 instances of misleading asset valuations by Trump and the Trump Organization between 2011 and 2021.

James, a Democrat, accused Trump of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to get lower interest rates on loans and better insurance coverage.

A New York judge ordered that an independent monitor be appointed to oversee the Trump Organization before the case goes to trial in October 2023.

James seeks to permanently ban Trump and his children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump from running businesses in New York State, and to prevent them and his company from buying new properties and contracting new borrowings in the state for five years.

James also wants the defendants to hand over around $250 million that she says was obtained through fraud.

Trump called the attorney general’s trial a witch hunt. A lawyer for Trump called James’ claims baseless.

James said her investigation also uncovered evidence of foul play, which she referred to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service for investigation.

DEFAMATION CASE

E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he denied his allegation that he raped her in the 1990s at a New York department store. Trump accused her of lying to boost book sales.

Trump appeared for deposition in the case on Oct. 19, according to his and Carroll’s attorneys, with the trial scheduled to begin April 10, 2023.

Trump argued that he was shielded from Carroll’s lawsuit by a federal law that immunizes government employees from defamation suits.

The Manhattan-based 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in September ruled that Trump was a federal employee when he called Carroll a liar, but left open whether he was acting as a liar. as President when he made that statement.

A Washington appeals court will separately consider that issue in oral arguments scheduled for January 10, 2023.

Carroll in November also sued Trump for battery and willful infliction of emotional distress under New York state law. This case would continue even if the defamation lawsuit were dismissed, although Carroll had requested a trial combining the suits. Trump is also seeking to have the battery case thrown out of court.

Georgia election tampering probe

A special grand jury was appointed in May for a Georgia prosecutor’s investigation into Trump’s alleged efforts to influence the results of the 2020 election in that state.

The investigation focuses in part on a phone call Trump made to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, on January 2, 2021. Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes needed to undo the election defeat of Trump in Georgia.

Legal experts have said Trump may have violated at least three criminal election laws in Georgia: conspiracy to commit voter fraud, criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud, and willful interference with the performance of election duties.

Trump could argue that his talks were constitutionally protected free speech.

In a separate lawsuit, a California federal judge said Oct. 19 that Trump knowingly made false allegations of voter fraud in a Georgia election trial, citing emails the judge reviewed.

NEW YORK CRIMINAL PROBE

Although Trump has not been charged with any wrongdoing, his real estate company was found guilty of New York state tax evasion and now faces up to $1.6 million in fines.

In a Dec. 6 decision, jurors convicted the Trump Organization, which operates hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world, on three counts of tax evasion and six other counts in the criminal case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization said he would appeal the ruling, while Trump defended his company’s operations.

Allen Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer, pleaded guilty and had to testify against the Trump Organization as part of his plea deal. He is also a defendant in James’ civil lawsuit.

Bragg also announced in December that he had hired a former senior Justice Department official who investigated Trump to now investigate financial crimes for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation to find out. if the Trump Organization had inflated its assets.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York and Jacqueline Thomsen and Susan Heavey in Washington; Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Daniel Wallis

