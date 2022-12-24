Police fire tear gas to quell protesters at the site of the deadly shooting in Paris

By Xiaofei Xu, Niamh Kennedy, Joseph Ataman and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

French Police fired tear gas on Friday amid clashes with agitated protesters outside a Kurdish community center in the heart of Paris, where a gunman had previously killed three people and injured four others in an attack with possible racist underpinnings .

The three people killed inside and near the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center on rue d’Enghien were Kurds, the centre’s lawyer confirmed to CNN.

The alleged attacker, a 69-year-old Frenchman with a criminal record, was arrested.

He was not part of any far-right group monitored by the police, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene. “He (the suspect) clearly wanted to go after strangers,” Darmanin said.

Clashes with dozens of protesters, mostly from the Kurdish diaspora, erupted during Darmanin’s visit to the site of the attack on Friday.

Although the shooting was not qualified as a terrorist attack, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said earlier Friday that investigators were not ruling out possible “racist motivations” behind the shooting.

“As far as racist motivations are concerned, of course, these elements are part of the investigation that has just been launched,” Beccuau said.

French President Emmanuel Macron deplored the “heinous attack” of which “the Kurds of France were the target”, in a Twitter post on Thursday.

“My thoughts to the victims, to the people who are fighting to live, to their families and loved ones. My gratitude to our law enforcement for their courage and calm,” Macron said.

Police in Paris and across France were ordered to protect Kurdish sites and Turkish diplomatic institutions after the attack, according to Darmanin.

He also asked the French President and Prime Minister to allow Kurds, who wish to organize demonstrations, to do so.

Previous recording

The shooting suspect was freed less than two weeks ago as a court is still investigating his prior involvement in violence of a “racist nature”, the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

He has been convicted twice, in 2017 and 2022, for committing armed violence. An investigation was also opened by a Paris court in 2021 for “racist” violence, according to the press release.

The latest incident has led to his remand in custody while the court investigates.

“At this stage, there is no evidence that this man is affiliated with an extremist ideological movement,” the statement said.

Following the incident, crowds gathered near the center, where people of Kurdish origin were heard chanting the Kurdish phrase “ehid Namirin”, which means: Those who are lost are never really lost but with us, according to CNN’s team on the ground.

Some people were also heard chanting “Murderer Erdogan”, in reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s tough stance against Kurdish nationalism and his policies towards far-left Kurdish militant and political groups based in Turkey and Iraq.

In the aftermath of the attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his “sincere sympathy” to the Kurdish people of France in a post on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the members of the Kurdish community and the people of France on this sad day,” Blinken added.

In 2013, three Kurdish political activists were killed in central Paris, including the founding member of the Kurdish Workers’ Party. The three women were shot in the head in the apparent assassination.

