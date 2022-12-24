Trump should be barred from office again, Jan. 6 panel says | donald trump





The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol recommended in its final report that Donald Trump be barred from office again.

The former US president is running for the White House again and is considered the leading contender for the Republican parties’ nomination in 2024. However, his campaign has been a wet squib so far and his political fortunes have been battered by the poor performance of Trump-backed candidates in the November midterms and the emergence of rival figures within the party, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In the 814-page report, released late Thursday night, the Democratic-led committee presented findings that place blame squarely on one man for the violent events that engulfed the legislative seat of the US government for several hours in 2020.

The central cause of Jan. 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed, said the report, released overnight, in a hard-hitting two-sentence summary. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.

In great detail, the committee accused the former president of a multi-part plan to cancel the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s conduct that day, it says, justifies the implementation of a constitutional ban on New York real estate developer from holding elective office again.

Prior to Jan. 6, he continued, Trump and his entourage engaged in at least 200 apparent acts of public or private education, pressure or condemnation, between Election Day and Jan. 6.

On Monday, the committee voted to refer Trump to the Justice Department on at least four criminal charges, including insurrection and obstruction of congressional official process.

The committee also blamed national law enforcement.

Federal and local law enforcement authorities were in possession of multiple intelligence streams predicting violence directed at the Capitol prior to Jan. 6, the report said. Although some of this intelligence was sketchy, it should have been sufficient to warrant much more vigorous preparations for the security of the joint session.

Among the evidence presented in the panels’ final report were 68 meetings, attempted phone or web calls, or text messages aimed at pressuring state or local officials to overturn the results. elections.

President Trump’s decision to falsely declare victory on election night and illegally call a halt to the vote count was not a spontaneous decision. It was premeditated, the report says.

The committee also described how Trump, his campaign, and the Republican National Committee used claims the election was stolen to raise more than $250 million in political fundraising.

In a bombshell video deposition released earlier this week, former White House communications director Hope Hicks said Trump knew the claims were false and dismissed attorney Sidney Powell’s theories of interference. foreign in the elections as crazy.

The committee, which conducted 1,000 interviews over nearly 18 months, cost taxpayers $3 million through September this year, employed around 57 people and spent hundreds of thousands more on consultants and services external.

After the results were released, Trump fired back on his own social media platform with a generally misspelled post. The highly partisan screening committee report deliberately fails to mention Pelosi’s failure to heed my recommendation to use troops in DC, show the peaceful and patriotic words I used, or investigate the reason for the protest, voter fraud, Trump posted on Social Truth.

Trump concluded his assessment of committee work with a question: WITCH HUNT?

The January 6 committee report offers a clear analysis of the events leading up to that day and a path toward using the 14th Amendment against insurrection to bar Trump and his allies from future office.

Our country has gone too far to allow a defeated president to turn into a victorious tyrant by overthrowing our democratic institutions, fomenting violence and, as I have seen, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threatens equality and justice for all Americans, said Bennie Thompson, a Democratic congressman from Mississippi and chairman of the committee, in the foreword.

The findings, released days before Republicans took control of the lower legislative house, automatically disbanding the panel, provide the Justice Department with a comparative text to its own investigation.

