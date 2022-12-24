Politics
Jokowi watches AFF Cup Indonesia 2022 v Cambodia
President Joko Widodo watches the football match between Indonesia and Cambodia in the 2022 AFF Cup Group A match at Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta on Friday (23/12/2022). President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo sat in a row with PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan and Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali. (Haritsah Almudatsir/Jawa Pos)
