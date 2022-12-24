Why Democrats Released Trump’s Tax Returns





After years of fighting over Donald Trump’s tax returns, Democrats finally got their hands on them and made them public through two congressional reports released this week. But Democrats stress that their decision was not about Trump himself, but rather about oversight of the IRS and the US tax system in general – even though Trump was the first president since Watergate not to release his statements before assume the presidency.

The Democratic-led Ways and Means Committee report found that Trump had not been audited during his first two years in office. His first audit as president came just as the IRS was directly asked by Congress to file Trump’s tax returns.

This could be a violation of IRS policy, which states that “personal income tax returns for the president and vice president will be subject to mandatory audit review” and will receive “normal treatment.” pipeline” and will be subject to “regular filing and preservation procedures.

“The IRS has failed to administer its own mandatory audit program policies,” Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) told the House Thursday, introducing legislation that passes the presidential audit program from the IRS policy level to the federal law level.

Democrats are mad that the presidential audit program is ‘dormant’

“After years of filibuster and litigation ending in the Supreme Court, the Committee found that for all intents and purposes the mandatory audit program was inactive. It didn’t just work badly, it didn’t work at all,” Neal said.

Neal’s legislation, which passed the House on Thursday, would give the Treasury three months to produce a report on a sitting president’s tax returns, which must be filed annually by law.

The bill also makes public a president’s tax returns as well as those of any businesses he owns.

“It was never about one person, it was about the office of the presidency,” Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) said Tuesday after the vote to release Trump’s statements.

Democrats also call the “two-tier tax system”

Trump’s returns display a sophisticated accounting in which investment income has been offset by large distributed trading losses that have reduced his tax liability. In 2020, the last year Trump was president, he paid no income tax.

Tax experts claim that his techniques are not atypical and are just some of the many methods widely used by people with lots of money to pay less tax. These maneuvers can range from using bank loans backed by equity portfolios to obtain cash to combining trusts and annuities to keep money away from the government over generations.

This sophistication is another source of anger for Democrats and is something they want to draw attention to through the release of Trump’s statements.

“Trump’s returns likely resemble those of many other wealthy tax evaders – hundreds of partnership interest, highly questionable deductions, and debts that can be moved to clear tax debts,” the Senate finance chairman said. , Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in a statement Wednesday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued similar notes on how taxes work in the United States

“At the heart of the problem is a discrepancy in how types of income are reported to the IRS: Opaque sources of income often avoid scrutiny while federal salaries and benefits are generally subject to near-total compliance. . This two-tier tax system is unfair and deprives the country of resources to fund critical priorities,” she said in a statement on Congress’s 2021 tax compliance proposals.

But posting feedback is also beating Donald Trump

While Democrats framed the release of the returns within a larger political discussion, it’s just as much about politics and defeating a political rival.

Trump infuriated Democrats during his presidency for how he broke presidential standards that went beyond his refusal to release his tax returns. His prolific use of social media and public criticism of judges and other officials that presidents do not typically criticize have changed the tone of political discourse in the country, much to the anger of the opposition party.

“When we win this election, and we have a new president of the United States in January, and we have a new treasury secretary, and Richie Neal calls for the president back, then the world will see what the president has hid all this time,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in 2020.

The revelation of Trump’s huge business losses, which have been presaged by years of investigative reporting, undermine Trump’s image as a successful, self-made businessman projected by TV shows like ‘The Apprentice’ and on which he ultimately capitalized to win the presidency.

“Donald Trump had big deductions, big credits and big losses — but rarely a big tax bill,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) said in a statement Tuesday. “This investigation has raised many questions about how someone who claimed to be so wealthy can avoid so much tax.”

Republicans take it personally

Republicans have looked beyond the political discussion raised by the committee reports and are preparing the ground for some political retaliation.

Outgoing Republican Leader of the Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (Texas) discussed actions on personal tax returns in the upcoming Congress, in which Republicans will take control of the House.

“I will not speculate on what the next Congress and this committee will focus on regarding tax filings,” he said Tuesday.

“Democrats’ assertion of the need to reform the presidential audit program is merely a cover to weaponize the tax code against political rivals,” Ways and Means Republicans said in a statement Thursday.

Health Care – FDA Says Morning After Pills Are Not Abortion Drug Over 1 Million Without Power Across US During Winter Storm

Tax experts say Hunter Biden, who is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he paid enough tax on payments he received while working on the board of administration of a Ukrainian company, could be in the Republican crosshairs.

“The Ways and Means Republicans might come out and say, ‘You started it. It is bilateralism. And so they’re going to ask for the tax information from Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and anybody they want to embarrass,” Steve Rosenthal, a policy analyst at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said in an interview.

Hunter Biden hired a new defense attorney this week, possibly in anticipation of committee actions regarding him at the upcoming Congress, NBC News reported this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/finance/3785840-why-democrats-released-trumps-tax-returns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos