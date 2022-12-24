Politics
Jokowi reshuffle signal, PDI-P encourages two Nasdem ministers to be assessed
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo again sends the signal that there will be a reshuffle or reshuffle composition of the Ministers of the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia.
That matters Jokowi pronounced in response to the results of the Charta Politika survey which showed that the majority of those questioned agreed that he should reshuffle the composition of the cabinet.
“Maybe,” Jokowi said after the inauguration of the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams in Bogor Regency on Friday (23/12/2022).
Nevertheless, Jokowi did not reveal when cabinet reshuffle will be done.
“Yes later,” he said.
Responding to Jokowi’s statement, the President of the PDI-P DPP, Djarot Saiful Hidayat, bluntly mentioned the two ministers of Nasdem their performances must be evaluated, namely the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo and the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar.
Djarot said ministers’ performance must continue to be assessed so that cabinet ministers are actually working to deliver on Jokowi’s campaign promises.
He argues that there must be new personalities who can support Jokowi’s policies.
“The Minister of Agriculture is assessed, the Minister of Forests is assessed, the Minister of Forests must be assessed, all ministers must also be assessed. And so, in order for there to be new blood, who can fully support the politics of Pak Jokowi,” Djarot said in the Menteng area of Jakarta on Friday.
Indeed, Djarot is concerned about the government’s decision to re-import rice after claiming that Indonesia is self-sufficient in rice.
According to him, the government should not import when the harvest season is approaching as it will hurt the farmers.
Therefore, the DPR Commission IV member stressed that all parties in the government, be it the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bulog or the Central Statistical Agency, should disclose the national rice stocks data. .
“Do we need to import, he said, we still have enough, do we need to import. The important thing for us is that the price of rice is stable, that farmers can make a profit, all of that has to be assessed,” Djarot said.
Nevertheless, the former DKI Jakarta governor stressed that the decision to rearrange the cabinet composition was Jokowi’s prerogative.
“It is Pak Jokowi’s business to be able to assess the performance of all ministers, especially towards the end of the presidential term so that the programs that have been announced by Pak Jokowi can really be carried out,” Djarot said.
Nasdem is ready to accept
Meanwhile, DPP Nasdem party leader Effendi Choirie said his party was ready to face any decision by Jokowi regarding a cabinet reshuffle.
“Nasdem is ready to face any situation,” said Effendi Choirie.
He said a cabinet reshuffle is the prerogative of the president and only the president knows the urgency.
“Whether or not (reshuffle) is needed depends on the feelings of the president,” he said.
Besides Syahrul and Siti Nurbaya, there is another Nasdem executive who sits in the cabinet, namely the Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G Plate.
Whenever a reshuffle issue arises, the public always assumes that Nasdem ministers will be the “victims”.
This cannot be separated from the news regarding strained relations between President Joko Widodo and Nasdem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh after Nasdem declared his support for Anies Baswedan as his presidential candidate.
PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto also signaled that there are “blues” who will leave Jokowi’s government because they have already determined a presidential candidate.
“Our fighters have a Dutch flag, the blue is taken out. And it turns out that the blue is also taken out of the current administration of Pak Jokowi, because he has his own presidential candidate,” Hasto said on 9 October 2022.
The public accepts a reshuffle
The survey conducted by Charta Politika from December 6 to 18, 2022 shows that the majority of respondents agree that Jokowi will reshuffle his cabinet.
Charta Politika Executive Director Yunarto Wijaya believes that Jokowi needs to undergo a cabinet reshuffle if he wants to ensure he leaves a good legacy after his resignation.
“There is a figure of 61.8% who agree, and I think that is the most important thing, yes, to do public relations for Pak Jokowi if he wants to leave a legacy,” said declared Yunarto during a press conference, Thursday 22/12. /2022).
“Not only is he always loved by the public, but the sectoral performance of his ministers can also maintain public confidence and satisfaction in him,” he said.
Yunarto said a reshuffle should also be considered as he reflects on the political dynamics ahead of the 2024 general election (elections).
Indeed, among the cabinet ministers, there are bound to be those who plan to run as a presidential candidate, a vice-presidential candidate or whose party has a different political position than the Jokowi government.
“I think it should be a record, especially in the last two years which will be the most important test for a government or a president who cannot run again,” Yunarto said.
|
