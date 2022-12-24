Jared Kushner ‘out’ on Trump after Kanye West and Nick Fuentes dinner





Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former adviser Jared Kushner has shown no interest in helping the former president weather a series of storms that threaten to sink his 2024 campaign, according to a new report Friday.

According to the New York magazine, since Trump, 76,’s November 22 dinner with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago went public, Kushner has ignored requests for ‘”Help…for public support, even seeking a response” from his father-in-law’s fledgling electoral operation.

Meanwhile, the report adds, Kushner, 41, began handing out Trump’s phone number to supplicants to call directly rather than act as a middleman.

He was like, listen, I’m out. I really got out, the outlet said citing a source.

Before Trump announced his third consecutive presidential campaign on Nov. 15, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, made no secret of their lack of interest in participating.

“They both feel they’ve been burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign,” an insider told the Post at the time.

Kushner seems to want to call it quits with his stepfather after some questionable choices from the former president. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Kushner attended the campaign kickoff at Mar-a-Lago, but Ivanka did not – raising her eyebrows as she quickly released a statement saying in part that “I choose to put my young children first. and privacy that we create as a family. I don’t plan to do politics. »

The New York magazine’s source acknowledged that Kushner sent a “mixed message” by showing up at Trump’s announcement, calling it respect for a family member and clear lines for your life.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have reportedly made it clear they want no involvement in Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.Getty Images

Trump insisted to reporter Olivia Nuzzi that despite notable absences from his 2024 launch, his entire family is 100% behind him.

I think all my family members are with me. That doesn’t mean they’re going to work on the campaign, but they’re still 100% with me, Trump said, adding that his eldest daughter did a great job and was treated unfairly, and I don’t don’t want that to happen, you know? It’s a dirty business.

Kushner speaks with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the World Cup in Qatar on November 24. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Asked about the management of the fallout from the West-Fuentes dinner, the 45th president insisted: I don’t need anyone’s advice! I don’t need any advice! I’m good enough. I think I’m pretty good at giving advice.

However, a Trump 2024 adviser painted a much different picture.

Follow today’s most important news

Stay up to date with the latest news with the evening update.

There’s no one around him who wants him to, the adviser told New York. Forget Jared and Ivanka Don Jr. doesn’t want him to! The only person who wants him to do this is Eric’s wife, Lara, because she’s so ambitious.

Trump is trying to become only the second president elected to non-consecutive terms amid controversy, including federal investigations into his attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss and his retention of classified government documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

Meanwhile, a series of recent polls show Trump trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical GOP primary — which made the former president cringe when asked if he was ruled by the popular 44-year-old.

Well, I live in Florida but you know when you say ruled by him, the former president replied to Nuzzi before pausing.

You know, these people forget, he said. Politicians tend to forget.

I don’t think anyone can beat me in a primary, Trump added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/12/23/jared-kushner-out-on-trump-after-kanye-west-nick-fuentes-dinner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

