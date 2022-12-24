Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly to be dissolved by order of Imran Khan





Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Mahmood Khan said the assembly had not been dissolved, but it could be done if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan , asked him, reported Geo News.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has not been dissolved due to new developments in Punjab. Both assemblies were supposed to be dissolved simultaneously, but this did not happen due to the new political situation in Punjab,” Khan said. He further added that he was waiting for Imran Khan to give instructions and “we will act whatever instructions he gives us”. Mahmood Khan said he would return his government as soon as he asked.

Besides Mahmood Khan, the PTI leaders are confident that they will win the general election in the province based on their performance, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan had earlier announced the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies of Punjab and the KP, apparently trying to pressure the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government to hold snap elections in the country.

Imran Khan accused the PDM leaders of evading the election, saying they knew the PTI would sweep the polls if they stood transparently. In the KP in particular, the entire leadership of the PTI wanted Imran Khan to let the provincial government finish his term as he had started a number of projects in the province.

Earlier, in Punjab province, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reinstated PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as chief minister of Punjab, Dawn reported.

The court’s decision came after Elahi pledged to assure the court that he would not dissolve the provincial assembly. The court, in its ruling, also reinstated the provincial cabinet.

The court issued the guidelines after a five-member bench accepted Elahi’s plea challenging Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders to denotify him as the province’s chief executive. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi filed the petition after the governor of Punjab denoted him as chief minister of Punjab on Thursday to prevent ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan from disbanding the assembly.

During the hearing, Elahi pledged not to dissolve the provincial assembly until the next hearing, according to Dawn.

“If my cabinet and I are reinstated, I will not send the summary of the assembly’s dissolution to the governor until the next hearing,” the pledge, which was read aloud by Zafar in the courtroom , according to Dawn.

Following the submission of the recognizance, the court reinstated Elahi as the CM of Punjab and asked the respondents to submit a response at the next hearing scheduled for January 11, 2023. Speaking to media outside In the courtroom, Elahi’s son, Moonis Elahi, said the PML-Q respects the judiciary.

“We will ask for a vote of confidence and dissolve the assembly on the same day,” Dawn said quoting Moonis Elahi.

