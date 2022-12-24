James O’Brien completely baffled by Priti Patel’s strange Christmas card

“I think this is proof of a country on the verge of a nervous breakdown.” : James O’Brien’s astonished reaction to the Christmas card Priti Patel allegedly sent to political contacts.

James O’Brien has reacted to Priti Patel’s ‘very deliberate attempt’ to ‘disparage the Christmas message’.

He said he “wouldn’t normally give any coverage to ridiculous claims (which come like clockwork) that Christmas is somehow belittled or watered down by bad actors”, but he felt compelled to relay the news. .

“I think this Christmas card is real,” James said after reports emerged that former home secretary Priti Patel, under whose tenure the Rwanda program was launched, sent a card to her friends. political contacts where she is described as a “magicing” fairy. policies such as Rwanda.

“As far as I know, the photo that’s going around Priti Patel’s Christmas is supposed to be real!”

READ MORE: Fury over Priti Patel’s Christmas card showing her as a fairy magicking Rwanda deportations

“And there is Rwanda on it! he said incredulously.

James O’Brien: “I can think of nothing more at odds with the meaning of Christmas or the values ​​of Christmas than being delighted to deport people against their will halfway around the world. That’s about the polar opposite of what the whole Nativity message is about.”

“There is no room at the hostel, the innkeeper said, so we are deporting you to Rwanda against your will, no matter where you come from or why you fled your home country.”

James reflected on the importance of Rwanda being on the Christmas card and how crucial this policy is for the Tories: “It’s absolutely awful and it’s real!”

The Rwandan scheme, which was recently declared legal, is “such a strange policy”, James said. Although he did go into great detail about why this is such an important “vanity” point for conservatives.

READ MORE: Controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal, High Court says

“If you think of all the reversals… what do they really mean? Apart from the constant – yet unfulfilled – promises to deport people to sub-Saharan Africa,” he said in amazement.

Cartoon by Priti Patel.



Image: Social networks



James described the drawn Christmas card:

“So Priti Patel, the former Home Secretary, asked someone to draw a picture of her looking like a Christmas fairy at the top of a Christmas tree – at the bottom of the Christmas tree Christmas is Boris Johnson in cartoon form, dressed in pajamas unwrapping presents.

“And the baubles on the Christmas tree contain the following words; twenty thousand additional police, law and order, point system, plan against crime, support for victims, national security, Rwanda and for Ukraine.”

Trying to make sense of this feeling, James exclaimed, “I think this is proof of a country on the verge of a nervous breakdown.”

“A recently deceased Hom secretary considers herself a Christmas fairy who has delivered untold gifts to a waiting nation.”

Explaining to his listeners why he is amazed that Ms Patel associates Rwanda with Christmas, he said the party is about “celebrating the birth of Jesus, that’s what Christmas is all about!”.

“A man whose teachings were about hospitality, tolerance, good Samaritans and turning the other cheek.

“The whole Christmas message is about people who haven’t found a place to sleep and who have found a bed for the night – albeit in a crèche – and she brags about having sent people to sub-Saharan Africa on a Christmas tree !”

“To talk about sociopath or narcissist or whatever word you want to apply to women, it’s unbelievable,” he shot back.

READ MORE: Insensitive, cruel, contemptuous! : James OBrien enraged by Health Department claims about striking healthcare workers