Senator Susan Collins Called Ivanka Trump During Jan. 6 Riot: Transcripts





The January 6 committee released a transcript of Ivanka Trump's interview. The transcript revealed that Senator Susan Collins called out Ivanka Trump during the Capitol riot. Collins wanted Trump to ask his father to make a statement asking the rioters to go home.

Amid the chaos on Jan. 6, 2021, Senator Susan Collins of Maine called Ivanka Trump, urging her to tell her father, then President Donald Trump, to take more aggressive action to stop the riot.

The testimony is part of a trove of transcripts released Friday by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

During Ivanka Trump’s interrogation, during which she explained how she helped her father condemn violence on Capitol Hill, it was revealed that Collins called Trump at 3:29 p.m. local time on January 6, moments after his father was released. a tweet asking “everyone in the US Capitol to stay peaceful”.

After being asked if she remembered the phone call, Trump responded by saying she did.

“It was a brief conversation,” Ivanka Trump said, according to the transcript. “I remember her saying that the president should commit to stopping what is happening, generally speaking, echoing the sentiment of many, that we should all do everything we can.”

Ivanka continued: “I told him the president just posted a second tweet, I believe I told him. I know I sent it to him or I think I sent it to him. So that was a short conversation, but I understood why she was calling me, and I agreed with her sentiment.”

The call lasted 18 seconds, according to phone records cited by the committee on Jan. 6, but after the call, Collins texted Ivanka Trump: “The president needs to put out a really loud tweet telling people to go home. them and stop the violence now.”

Collins’ call is one of the few calls Ivanka Trump received during the riot. Ivanka Trump also confirmed that Senator Lindsey Graham called her from the Capitol building as events unfolded. Trump said she did not take the call, instead passing the phone to senior White House adviser Eric Herschmann.

Trump’s testimony also includes dozens of instances where she said she was unable to remember details of what happened on January 6. For example, she couldn’t remember the tweets her father sent condemning Vice President Mike Pence’s involvement in certifying the election.

Ivanka Trump, however, recalled a phone call between Pence and her father in the Oval Office on the morning of Jan. 6, which she described as “heated.”

The Jan. 6 committee had previously targeted Ivanka Trump’s testimony in the summary of its report, released Monday, writing that she was not “entirely candid or open” when speaking to them.

Ivanka Trump also opened up about her feelings seeing the riot unfold on TV, saying it was the ‘context’ she needed to understand that ‘something was happening that, you know, shouldn’t be happening. “.

On Thursday, the January 6 committee released its final report. which included details of how much donations Donald Trump collected before the riot, worried text messages between Secret Service agents and a voicemail gaffe from attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The report also detailed Ivanka Trump pleading with her father to quell the violence, noting that she seemed “visibly upset” after her father refused to listen to her.

