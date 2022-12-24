4 unique facts about the DKI flood barrier, completed in the hands of Jokowi

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has just inaugurated the Ciawi and Sukamahi dams in Bogor Regency, West Java, on Friday (23/12/2022). These two dams are designed to be a solution to the fight against flooding in the capital.

These two dams are also the subject of a national strategic project (NSP) commonly known as the “Jakarta anti-flood dam”. It is also part of the Jakarta Flood Control System Master Plan.

Where the Ciawi dam has a capacity of up to 6.45 million cubic meters with a flood area of ​​29.22 hectares, with the benefit of reducing flooding by 111.75 cubic meters per second.

Meanwhile, the Sukamahi Dam has a capacity of 1.68 million cubic meters with a flood area of ​​5.23 hectares, with the capacity to reduce flooding up to 15.47 cubic meters per second.

The construction of these two dams has been planned since the 90s, but it will not be until 2022 that it will finally be completed.

Here are unique facts about the construction of two anti-flood dams in Jakarta

1. RI’s first dry dam

The Ciawi and Sukamahi dams are dry dams, different from the usual dams. because after the completion of the dam filled with water to look like a fund.

“It is the first dry dam in Indonesia, so it is indeed possible for many people that it is a bit strange,” said BBWS chief Ciliwung Cisadane Bambang Heri Mulyono, citing information from the secretariat broadcasts. presidential, Friday (23/12/2022).

Bembang explained that this dam works when a flood occurs so that the water flow flowing from upstream can be held back through this dam. So that all the water does not flow downstream in Jakarta and its surroundings.

Photo: President Jokowi inaugurates the Sukamahi Dam, Bogor Regency, December 23, 2022. (Screen capture from Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat)

Photo: President Jokowi inaugurates the Sukamahi Dam, Bogor Regency, December 23, 2022. (Screen capture from Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat)

2. Planned a long time ago

The Jakarta Flood Control System Master Plan was prepared by the Dutch Engineering Consultants (NEDECO) in 1973. Then the Master Plan was revised twice in 1997 by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and in 2007 under the Jakarta Integrated Flood Management Program. (JIFMP).

These two “anti-flood” dry dams are part of the master plan on the upstream side. In addition, in 2016, construction began to be carried out.

In a statement from the PUPR Ministry, it was also explained that the Sukamahi dam had been specifically planned since the 1990s and construction had started in 2017.

Where PT Brantas Abipraya and PT Sacna (KSO) constructed Ciawi Dam with a contract value of IDR 798.70 billion, while PT Wijaya Karya – Basuki KSO constructed Sukamahi Dam, with a contract value of IDR 673.45 billion IDR.

3. 12 sub-districts will be flood-free

During its inauguration, President Joko Widodo revealed that the existence of these two dams could reduce from 464 million cubic meters to 318 million cubic meters of water entering Jakarta and its surroundings from upstream.

“More or less later, 12 urban villages will no longer be affected due to Ciawi and Sukamahi reservoirs,” the former DKI Jakarta governor said, quoting the Presidential Secretariat broadcast, Friday (12/23/2022).

Furthermore, the director general of water resources of the PUPR ministry, Jarot Widyoko, said that the two dams are a unit under the framework of flood control in the city of Jakarta. The Ciawi and Sukamahi dams can reduce flooding to less than a third of the area from upstream to the coast.

“If we look at the length of the river, which is 120 km from the coast to the upstream, these two dams are in the position of a third, so what can be controlled is that a third is about 40 kiloan (km). If there is rain upstream, it can be reduced in Katulampa, to around 24%,” Jarot said.

4. It took 5 years to complete

In mid-2020, the construction of this dam was hampered and missed its objective.

Ciliwung-Cisadane River Basin Center (BBWSCC) manager Bambang Hidayah explained that the project has stalled due to land acquisition issues.

“Construction is ramping up right now. Land (the majority) has just been cleared before Eid yesterday. Just ramping up (construction) after Eid yesterday,” he told CNBC. Indonesia when contacted in Jakarta, Thursday (01/02/2020).

So the construction of the two dams which has been carried out since 2016 will not be completed until 2022. Previously, it was expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

