



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed on Friday that his government was committed to the well-being of armed forces personnel, after the Union cabinet approved the review of the pension of former servicemen under the "One Rank One Pension" scheme with retroactive effect from July 1, 2019. The decision will benefit about 25 lakh pensioners. "Our army, committed to the service of the nation, is a symbol of popular pride. Our government cares about their well-being. Bearing this in mind, the Union Cabinet has approved the pension review under OROP for former servicemen and their families," Modi said in a tweet. The decision taken at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi will result in an additional annual outlay of Rs 8,450 crore, according to the Ministry of Defence. He said Rs 23,638 crore will be paid as arrears to retirees from July 2019 to June 2022. Regarding Cabinet's decision to provide free food grains to 81.35 crore people for a year under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) at an estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh crore, Modi said the well -being of the country's poor is essential for the government. The government took this important step to ensure their food security, he said in a tweet in Hindi. "More than 80 million people in the country will directly benefit," he added. Currently, beneficiaries covered by NFSA pay 1-3 rupees for one kg of food grain.

Under the law, food grains are allocated at 5 kg per person per month for the category of priority households and 35 kg per family per month for Antodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) families at heavily subsidized prices of 1 Re, Rs 2 and Rs 3 per kg for coarse grains, wheat and rice, respectively. With the Cabinet decision on Friday, NFSA recipients will receive free food grains for one year until December 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/national-news/2022/12/24/govt-committed-to-welfare-of-armed-forces-personnel-pm-modi-on-cabinet-decision-on-orop-scheme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

