Express.co.uk Personality of the Year 2022: Vote! | United Kingdom | News





In a year that has seen three prime ministers, two monarchs, Russia and Ukraine go to war and football return after 56 years, 2022 has seen several defining moments and global figures dominating media coverage of the last 12. month. But who do you think deserves to be Express Person of the Year? Vote in our poll.

As we say goodbye to 2022 and reflect on the year, it’s clear that others haven’t. With too many to choose from, Express.co.uk has narrowed down the list to just 10 people who have led the way with public discourse this year and shaped the world to come. Here’s a quick summary of each – vote for your favorite in the poll below: Boris Johnson led the country in the new year, but his term as prime minister came to an abrupt end in July following a wave of resignations rendering his position untenable. His successor Liz Truss lasted just 44 days before former Chancellor Rishi Sunak took charge amid a cost of living crisis, a winter strike and a national energy crisis. Meanwhile, in February, the eyes of the world were on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led his country through the war against Russia and proved himself to be a charismatic and humble leader, earning him worldwide admiration. READ MORE: Ten months after invasion, Putin admits war is ‘difficult’ The past year has also been a big one for football, with the England Lionesses becoming the first senior side in the country to win a major trophy after winning the Women’s Euro in July. Striker Beth Mead played a key role in securing the win, scoring the most goals and creating the most assists and chances in the tournament. And in the Qatar World Cup, the men of England were knocked out in the quarter-finals. However, Argentina’s victory over France on penalties was hailed as one of the greatest finals with Lionel Messi hailed as the greatest player of all time.

The year has also been one of ups and downs for the Royal Family, with the nation coming together in June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Yet three months later, on September 8, Britain’s longest-serving monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral, with King Charles III acceding to the throne. Across the pond in the United States, President Joe Biden is approaching halfway through his term, with positive results for the Democratic Party in the midterm elections. However, much of Mr Biden’s attention has been focused on Europe in NATO unification and support for Ukraine. TV host Oprah Winfrey continues to be recognized as a giving celebrity, using her status to support education, food security and care. She also gave a voice to women in Iran, recognizing their courage and inspiring the movement for justice. And former First Lady Michelle Obama released her second book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, this year. In the honest sequel to his autobiography, Becoming shares practical advice for coping with adversity. So, who do YOU ​​think is the Express person of the year? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

