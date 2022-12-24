Prime Minister Modi says India is preparing a futuristic education system

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday with the new education policy that India is preparing a futuristic education system and added that the new generation will be educated in a new system that will make ideal citizens of the country.

Speaking to the 75th Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video conference, Modi said that when other parts of the world are identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity is tied to its gurukuls, referring to Indian tradition to treat knowledge as the highest. pursuit of life. Our Gurukuls have stood for fairness, equality, care and service for centuries,” he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated all associated with Sansthan on the completion of its 75th anniversary and noted the coincidence of the auspicious event with the period of Amrit Kaal.

Prime Minister Modi lamented the neglect of education and the duty to revive the glory of India’s old education system in the post-independence era. Where previous governments failed, the prime minister said, national saints and Acharyas have risen to the challenge. Swaminarayan Gurukul is the living example of this Suyog,” he said. This institution was developed based on the ideals of the freedom movement.

Spreading true knowledge is the most important task, and it is India’s dedication to knowledge and education in the world that has established the roots of Indian civilization,” Prime Minister Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister informed that even though the Gurukul Vidya Pratishthanam started with only seven students in Rajkot, today it has forty branches worldwide which attract thousands of students from all over the world.

He further added that over the past 75 years, Gurukul has developed the minds and hearts of students with good thoughts and values, so that their overall development can take place.

From dedicated students in the field of spirituality to scientists at ISRO and BARC, the tradition of Gurukul has nurtured every field in the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister pointed to the practice of Gurukul where a single rupee fee is charged to poor students which makes it easier for them to access education.

He remembered Nalanda and Takshshila as synonymous with India’s ancient glory. Discovery and research were an integral part of the Indian way of life. From self-discovery to divinity, from ayurveda to aadhyatm (spirituality), from social sciences to solar science, from mathematics to metallurgy and from zero to infinity, research and new findings have been drawn in all fields…India in this dark age gave humanity rays of light which paved the way for the global journey of modern science.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of India’s ancient Gurukul system and praised Swaminarayan Gurukul for establishing Kanya Gurukul.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the role of the education system and educational institutions in shaping India’s bright future and said the country is moving fast to develop the country’s education infrastructure and policies for all the levels in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal.

The Prime Minister informed that the country has witnessed an increase in the number of IITs, IIITs, IIMs and AIIMS in the country and the number of medical colleges has increased by sixty-five percent from to the period before 2014.

He added that with the new education policy, the country is preparing a futuristic education system. Consequently, the new generations who will receive their education in the new system will make ideal citizens of the country.

Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of the Saints in the journey of the next 25 years. Today, India’s resolutions are new and so are the efforts to realize them. Today, the country is moving forward with a vision of Digital India, Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Sabka Prayas (everyone’s effort) in these social transformation and social reform projects will impact the lives of millions of people.