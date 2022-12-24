Jared Kushner turns on Donald Trump after controversial dinner with white supremacist Kanye West





Jared Kushner, son-in-law and former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, appears to have turned his back on him and has shown no interest in helping him as before navigate a series of issues that threaten to sink his presidential campaign. 2024.

New York Magazine reported that since the controversial Nov. 22 dinner where Trump met with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, Kushner has ignored pleas for “help… public support, even seeking a response” from his father-in-law’s budding electoral operation.

Kushner gives them Trump’s direct phone number

According to the report, Kushner is no longer giving his phone number to people who want to contact the former president, and instead gives them Trump’s direct number, making it clear that he no longer plans to be their go-between.

“He (Kushner) was like, ‘Listen, I’m out. I’m really out,'” a source quoted by the outlet said.

Before Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Nov. 15, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, made no secret of their lack of interest in getting involved.

“They both feel they’ve been burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign,” an insider told the Post.

Kushner and his family no longer want to expose themselves publicly

The New York magazine’s source said Kushner sent a “mixed message” by showing up at Trump’s announcement, calling it “a combination of respect for a family member and clear lines for your life.” .

But Trump insisted to a reporter that his entire family is “100%” behind him. “I think all my family members are with me. That doesn’t mean they’re going to work on the campaign, but they’re still with me 100%,” Trump said.

Asked about the fallout from the controversial November dinner, Trump replied: “I don’t need advice from anyone! I don’t need any advice. I’m pretty good. I think I’m pretty good at giving advice. tips. “

