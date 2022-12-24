Why is it time to connect the Caspian to the world?

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (L) is welcomed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. (AFP)

The presidents of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov met last week in the Turkmen town of Awaza on the Caspian Sea coast, following a meeting of their foreign ministers over the summer.

Given the economic and cultural ties that the three countries share, it is surprising that this is their first such summit. There were two main topics: new ways of bringing gas from the region to international markets, particularly from Turkmenistan through the Caspian and then to Europe, and the potential for new trade routes linking different markets in Eurasia. .

Turkmenistan is believed to have the fourth largest natural gas reserves in the world. A pipeline is the only economically viable way to move it across the Caspian Sea because the alternative, turning it into LNG, is too expensive to transport such a short distance. Without a pipeline, there is no cost-effective way to transport gas from Central Asia to Europe without passing through Russia or Iran. Given the state of relations between Brussels, Moscow and Tehran, this is not an option.

The time has come for Trans-Caspian Pipeline for several reasons. First, its two main adversaries, Russia and Iran, are distracted and weaker in the region than they have ever been. Neither wants a gas pipeline from the eastern shore of the Caspian to its western shore, as they know that Turkmen gas could reduce Europe’s dependence on their energy. With domestic unrest and protests across Iran, and Russia’s botched invasion and quagmire in Ukraine, neither country is in a strong position to stop pipeline construction.

Second, Turkmenistan is desperately looking for new energy markets. Currently, most of its gas is exported to China. A much smaller amount ends up in Russia, and some will now also be exported to neighboring Uzbekistan. However, diversifying gas exports to European markets would bring benefits to the struggling Turkmen economy.

Finally, Europe is desperately looking for new sources of energy away from Russian imports. This is particularly the case for natural gas. Already, the EU has signed an agreement with Azerbaijan to double the volume of gas imports. If Turkmenistan could be connected to the Southern Gas Corridor which already supplies Azerbaijani gas, it would help create the energy security the EU wants.

The summit also focused on regional trade. Erdogan wants to make Turkey a regional trade hub, and connect the Turkish world, in which Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are important players, more closely, in terms of transport. Moreover, with the international sanctions hitting Russia and Iran, many countries in the region are increasingly keen to seek new trade and transit routes. To bypass Russia and Iran, there is only one viable option for East-West trade on the Eurasian landmass, the so-called Middle Corridor through the South Caucasus.

The Middle Corridor already has an established route from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, passing through Azerbaijan’s Ganja Gap, a narrow 100 kilometer trade corridor sandwiched between Russia and Iran. The Ganja Gap has for many years been the preferred route for transporting goods and energy from the Caspian region to world markets while bypassing Russia and Iran. The main oil and gas pipelines, as well as the main highways and railways in the region, pass through it. Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan want to examine the possibilities of increasing the capacity of this trade route.

In addition to the Ganja Gap, there is potential for another transport corridor to boost regional trade and connectivity, called the Zangezur Corridor. As part of the November 2020 ceasefire agreement that ended the Second Karabakh War, Armenia pledged to ensure safe transport links between Azerbaijan proper and its autonomous region of Nakhchivan via the Armenian province of Syunik. Ultimately, the Zangezur Corridor would be another transit link connecting Turkey to the Caspian Sea and then to Central Asia. Although it is likely that this was discussed in Awaza, little progress has been made in implementing it.

Awaza’s location for last week’s meeting couldn’t be more appropriate. The Caspian Sea is at the heart of the European landmass, and everything that is at the heart of something matters. Already, billions of dollars have been invested in connecting the region to the rest of the world.

The region is in the midst of geopolitical change. The same was true in the 1990s, when the West worked with countries in the region to build new pipelines and trade routes after the collapse of the Soviet Union. If Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are supported by the EU and the United States, it can happen again and now is the time.

Luke Coffey is a Principal Investigator at the Hudson Institute. Twitter: @LukeDCoffey.

