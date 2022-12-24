Gurukuls responsibly incorporating India’s ancient ‘vaibhav’ into education system: PM Modi

Posted by YEAR Saturday, December 24, 2022

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot of Gujarat at the conclusion of 75 years and said the organization was doing a great job in reviving the glorious past of India and integrate it into the education system.

Mocking past Congress governments, Modi said: “When India became independent, it became our responsibility to incorporate the ancient ‘vaibhav’ (splendour) of India into its educational system and revive our glorious past. However, due to the slavery mentality, governments have not moved in this direction.” “Now, once again, saints and acharyas have shouldered this painful responsibility to the nation,” he added and said that Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul is a perfect example of such work.

“Over the past 75 years, the Gurukul has imparted the minds of the students with good learning and values ​​which have resulted in their overall development,” the Prime Minister said. “From ISRO to BARC, the legacy of the Gurukuls has strengthened the talent of the nation,” he added.

Praising the gurukul for helping poor students, Prime Minister Modi said the gurukul charges poor students one rupee per day to complete their studies. It helps poor students to get an education.

Recalling the legacy of ancient universities like Nalanda and Taxila, Modi said these institutions were examples of the splendour, majesty, grandeur that the gurukuls of ancient times had.

He also recalled the contributions made by saints like Gargi and Maitreyi and said, “Even when terms like gender equality were not born, our saints like Gargi and Maitreyi used to study Shaasthras. In Rishi Valmiki’s ashram, Atreyi was also a student alongside Lav and Kush.”

“The number of leading higher education institutions like IIT, IIIT, IIM and AIIMS has increased significantly. An increase of more than 65% in the number of medical schools in the country has been observed since 2016,” he said. “With the new education policy in place, for the first time, the country is preparing such an education system that will be forward-looking and futuristic.”

Calling for a developed India by 2047, Prime Minister Modi said the work would be undertaken by the new generation. “When the new generation grows up amidst a better education system from the start, they will become ideal citizens for the future and lead the country towards development by 2047 when India celebrates 100 years of independence. “, he added. (ANI)