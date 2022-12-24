Who is Mirza Bilal? Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Reham Khan, wife





Reham Khan, who is the ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), surprised everyone by announcing her marriage to an overseas Pakistani, Mirza Bilal , currently based in the United States.

Reham, the former journalist, shared the news of her marriage to Bilal on Friday, December 23, posting some photos on her Instagram.

This is the third marriage for Bilal and Reham Khan, as the latter’s first marriage was to her first cousin and British psychiatrist Ejaz Rehman in 1996, with whom she has three children, who live with her after her divorce from Rehman in 2005. .

Later, in January 2015, she got married to Imran Khan, but within 10 months of the wedding, the couple called it quits in October of the same year. She accused the PTI leader of infidelity and in her autobiography, published in 2018, she mentioned his infidelity and possession of drugs.

Who is Mirza Bilal?

Reham Khan’s husband, 49, Mirza Bilal, is a business professional. Other than that, he is a former model, satirist and currently resides in Seattle, Washington.

The 36-year-old actor and model Bilal has previously appeared in Urdu language news programs like “4 Man Show”, “Dil Pe Mat Le Yar”, “National Alien Broadcast” etc. Like Reham, Bilal also married twice earlier and has a child from a previous marriage.

He also makes satirical and humorous videos on social networks. Recently, he uploaded a satirical video about Imran Khan’s political jalsaas (rallies) and corruption cases against him.

“” #Thandainquilab pic.twitter.com/kUfgR54Ub5

— Mirza Bilal (@MirzaBilal__) October 30, 2022

Reham Khan shared photos from her wedding on Instagram

Reham Khan took to social media and posted photos with her husband, Mirza Bilal, holding hands and all smiles. She wore a white wedding dress on her special day, while Bilal donned a purple colored suit.

Reham also posted a video of her small Nikah ceremony in which the couple can be seen offering wedding prayers, and aside from them, only a Qazi can be seen in the video.

