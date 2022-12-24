Boris Johnson, Boy George and Kate Moss among buyers and sellers

(Compound ES)

Rumors circulated, deals were struck down the line, and then the moving vans and hot tub installation experts moved in.

Capital A-listers were as busy as ever this year buying swanky new homes in some of the city’s prettiest enclaves or selling large residences in order to downsize and move on. Here are the best celebrity home moves of 2022.

Kate Moss’ house in Highgate

11.5 million

Highgate village, where Kate Moss sold her house this year (Daniel Lynch)

When the model took to the (virtual) witness box of the Moss-Depp trial, all eyes were on the room she was calling from.

Once a mainstay of the Primrose Hill party scene, Moss then made her way through north London to The Grove in Highgate, where she lived. next to George Michaelapparently climbing over her garden wall to swim in the pop star pool.

At trial, she indicated that her place of residence was Gloucestershire, England, having sold his Highgate home for 11.5 million a reported profit of 4.25million in 11 years and moved to his Cotswolds property in February this year.

The Croydon-born creative director of Diet Coke is said to have a London base in Notting Hill.

Boris and Carrie Johnson townhouse in Camberwell

1.6 million

The garden of Boris and Carrie Johnson’s townhouse in Camberwell (Davis and Gibbs/Rightmove)

When Boris Johnson was ousted as Prime Minister in September, he was also uprooted from the flat at 11 Downing Street where he lived with his wife, Carrie, and their two young children, Wilfred and Romy.

Heated speculation ensued about where the family would move to next, with rumors swirling in Dulwich Village and Herne Hill.

One thing was certain, they would not return to the Camberwell townhouse which they had put on the market for 1.6million.

The couple paid $1.2million for the 2,000sqft four-bedroom home in 2019 but never actually lived in the property, with reports saying they rented it out to pay for the infamous renovation of the 11 Downing Street.

Boy Georges Gothic Mansion, Hampstead

17 million

Boy George Grade II listed Gothic mansion in North London on sale for 17million

Sprawling Grade II listed gothic mansion of Boy Georges went on sale in November this year. The singer embarked on an ambitious three-year renovation of the property, buying the neighboring house from Sam Smith and converting the two properties into one large house.

Overlooking the moor, it has been the singers’ home for nearly 40 years and features a triple-height entrance hall, six bedrooms (five with their own dressing rooms), a meditation tower, a mezzanine cinema room and a roof terrace.

Inside, the walls are filled with modern sculptures and artwork, including a silver torso in an upstairs room, leaning on a chair with two erect penises for armrests.

Did Drake buy in Hackney?

10 millions

Rapper Drake is said to be the Hackneys’ latest trophy buyer (ES Composite)

A six-bedroom detached house in Hackney has been sold off-market on Instagram for 10million, prompting rumors that Canadian rapper Drake is moving in.

With six bathrooms, a 160 foot garden and a swimming pool, it was unique. Nick Verdi of Savills East London said: I worked in east London for 18 years and have never seen a house like this. I don’t think there is another one.

The property was owned and renovated by Camden Town Brewery owner Marc Francis-Baum, who initially had no intention of selling his property until Hamptons agent Grant Bates posted a video tour on Instagram and that we offer him 10 million for that.

Francis-Baum said: I wouldn’t buy a house for 10 million in Hackney. And I love Hackney. I have lived here all my life.

Rumor has it that Calvin Harris is moving to Primrose Hill

7.5 million

Off market: Calvin Harris would be the buyer of this house in Primrose Hill (ES)

Meanwhile, fellow Rihanna collaborator Calvin Harris is considered the buyer of a 7.5 million house in Primrose Hill an area that is also home to two of his ex-girlfriends. Both Rita Ora and Taylor Swift are believed to have homes in the North Borough of London.

The house is undergoing a complete renovation, with rumors of a rooftop hot tub and a large green egg barbecue and neighbors spotting trash left in a Burberry shopping bag and exceptional delivery of Waitrose indoor plants.

Richard Curtis and Emma Freuds townhouse in Notting Hill

About 30 million

Richard Curtis and Emma Freud (NIGEL HOWARD)

The man who transformed Notting Hill from a fashionable neighborhood into the cultural embodiment of eccentric middle-class Britishness is said to have sold his nearly 25-year-old home in the neighborhood.

Reports say the sale was made entirely off-market, with Curtis and his wife, presenter Emma Freud, reportedly selling for nearly 10 times the price they bought the townhouse for in 1998.

David Deins Mayfair Meows House

11.95 million

Former home of David Dein in Mayfair (OB Private)

The former Arsenal co-owner has put his 4,000 square foot home in the heart of Mayfair up for sale this year, having rented it out at an asking rent of 10,000 a week for the past five years.

Prior to this, Dein lived at the property with his wife, who oversaw a total renovation of the red-brick mews, including a double reception room, kitchen with pizza oven and separate dining area with a retractable skylight.

Your said Houses & Property that his favorite room was the cinema, where he watched football matches.

The house of Barbara Cartlands Mayfair

35 million

Grade II-listed, double-fronted Mayfair mansion where “Queen of Romance” Dame Barbara Cartland lived from 1936 to 1950 and originally went on sale on Valentine’s Day in 2020, priced at 40 million. It didn’t sell.

In October, it went on sale again at 35 million, intended to attract American buyers after the pound’s value plummeted.

The former home of fiction writers is 120 years old, with six bedrooms, six reception rooms and an Arts & Crafts facade. The current owners have installed a sumptuous swimming pool in the basement, a sauna and a bar as well as a double bed suspended above the swimming pool. The property is still for sale at Wetherell.

Another home that once belonged to the prolific novelist also went on the market in May this year. Grade II listed thatched roof River Cottage in Great BarfordBedfordshire, went up for sale with an asking price of 1 million.

House Hal Cruttendens Enfield Marmite

1.2 million

The Mock the Week comic has put its north london house on the market. Cruttenden dubbed the five-bedroom property in Enfield “Marmite Towers” thanks to its unusual interior decor.

Built in the early 80s, there is not a single square room in the house. Instead, there are zigzag walls, a spiral staircase, and a vintage-looking floral mural in the dining room.