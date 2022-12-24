Politics
Boris Johnson, Boy George and Kate Moss among buyers and sellers
Rumors circulated, deals were struck down the line, and then the moving vans and hot tub installation experts moved in.
Capital A-listers were as busy as ever this year buying swanky new homes in some of the city’s prettiest enclaves or selling large residences in order to downsize and move on. Here are the best celebrity home moves of 2022.
Kate Moss’ house in Highgate
11.5 million
When the model took to the (virtual) witness box of the Moss-Depp trial, all eyes were on the room she was calling from.
Once a mainstay of the Primrose Hill party scene, Moss then made her way through north London to The Grove in Highgate, where she lived. next to George Michaelapparently climbing over her garden wall to swim in the pop star pool.
At trial, she indicated that her place of residence was Gloucestershire, England, having sold his Highgate home for 11.5 million a reported profit of 4.25million in 11 years and moved to his Cotswolds property in February this year.
The Croydon-born creative director of Diet Coke is said to have a London base in Notting Hill.
Boris and Carrie Johnson townhouse in Camberwell
1.6 million
When Boris Johnson was ousted as Prime Minister in September, he was also uprooted from the flat at 11 Downing Street where he lived with his wife, Carrie, and their two young children, Wilfred and Romy.
Heated speculation ensued about where the family would move to next, with rumors swirling in Dulwich Village and Herne Hill.
One thing was certain, they would not return to the Camberwell townhouse which they had put on the market for 1.6million.
The couple paid $1.2million for the 2,000sqft four-bedroom home in 2019 but never actually lived in the property, with reports saying they rented it out to pay for the infamous renovation of the 11 Downing Street.
Boy Georges Gothic Mansion, Hampstead
17 million
Boy George Grade II listed Gothic mansion in North London on sale for 17million
Sprawling Grade II listed gothic mansion of Boy Georges went on sale in November this year. The singer embarked on an ambitious three-year renovation of the property, buying the neighboring house from Sam Smith and converting the two properties into one large house.
Overlooking the moor, it has been the singers’ home for nearly 40 years and features a triple-height entrance hall, six bedrooms (five with their own dressing rooms), a meditation tower, a mezzanine cinema room and a roof terrace.
Inside, the walls are filled with modern sculptures and artwork, including a silver torso in an upstairs room, leaning on a chair with two erect penises for armrests.
Did Drake buy in Hackney?
10 millions
A six-bedroom detached house in Hackney has been sold off-market on Instagram for 10million, prompting rumors that Canadian rapper Drake is moving in.
With six bathrooms, a 160 foot garden and a swimming pool, it was unique. Nick Verdi of Savills East London said: I worked in east London for 18 years and have never seen a house like this. I don’t think there is another one.
The property was owned and renovated by Camden Town Brewery owner Marc Francis-Baum, who initially had no intention of selling his property until Hamptons agent Grant Bates posted a video tour on Instagram and that we offer him 10 million for that.
Francis-Baum said: I wouldn’t buy a house for 10 million in Hackney. And I love Hackney. I have lived here all my life.
Rumor has it that Calvin Harris is moving to Primrose Hill
7.5 million
Meanwhile, fellow Rihanna collaborator Calvin Harris is considered the buyer of a 7.5 million house in Primrose Hill an area that is also home to two of his ex-girlfriends. Both Rita Ora and Taylor Swift are believed to have homes in the North Borough of London.
The house is undergoing a complete renovation, with rumors of a rooftop hot tub and a large green egg barbecue and neighbors spotting trash left in a Burberry shopping bag and exceptional delivery of Waitrose indoor plants.
Richard Curtis and Emma Freuds townhouse in Notting Hill
About 30 million
The man who transformed Notting Hill from a fashionable neighborhood into the cultural embodiment of eccentric middle-class Britishness is said to have sold his nearly 25-year-old home in the neighborhood.
Reports say the sale was made entirely off-market, with Curtis and his wife, presenter Emma Freud, reportedly selling for nearly 10 times the price they bought the townhouse for in 1998.
David Deins Mayfair Meows House
11.95 million
The former Arsenal co-owner has put his 4,000 square foot home in the heart of Mayfair up for sale this year, having rented it out at an asking rent of 10,000 a week for the past five years.
Prior to this, Dein lived at the property with his wife, who oversaw a total renovation of the red-brick mews, including a double reception room, kitchen with pizza oven and separate dining area with a retractable skylight.
Your said Houses & Property that his favorite room was the cinema, where he watched football matches.
The house of Barbara Cartlands Mayfair
35 million
Grade II-listed, double-fronted Mayfair mansion where “Queen of Romance” Dame Barbara Cartland lived from 1936 to 1950 and originally went on sale on Valentine’s Day in 2020, priced at 40 million. It didn’t sell.
In October, it went on sale again at 35 million, intended to attract American buyers after the pound’s value plummeted.
The former home of fiction writers is 120 years old, with six bedrooms, six reception rooms and an Arts & Crafts facade. The current owners have installed a sumptuous swimming pool in the basement, a sauna and a bar as well as a double bed suspended above the swimming pool. The property is still for sale at Wetherell.
Another home that once belonged to the prolific novelist also went on the market in May this year. Grade II listed thatched roof River Cottage in Great BarfordBedfordshire, went up for sale with an asking price of 1 million.
House Hal Cruttendens Enfield Marmite
1.2 million
The Mock the Week comic has put its north london house on the market. Cruttenden dubbed the five-bedroom property in Enfield “Marmite Towers” thanks to its unusual interior decor.
Built in the early 80s, there is not a single square room in the house. Instead, there are zigzag walls, a spiral staircase, and a vintage-looking floral mural in the dining room.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/london-celebrity-home-moves-2022-071700212.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson, Boy George and Kate Moss among buyers and sellers
- Vaccine cuts risk of flu disease by about half, BCCDC finds
- Ronan Vibert, actor of “Saving Mr Banks”, “The Pianist”, dies at 58
- WTT: ‘World Table Tennis Series Event’ will be hosted in India for the first time, read here to know which city is the host country…
- Pueblo men who weave – TIC
- President visits Sutrisno at Gatot Subroto Military Hospital
- Biggest Bollywood Party of 2022 ft. DJ Hans & Dhol Beats Tickets, Fri 30 Dec 2022 at 21:00
- Who is Mirza Bilal? Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Reham Khan, wife
- Freezing cold and wind from winter storm knocks out power to more than a million customers
- Gurukuls responsibly incorporating India’s ancient ‘vaibhav’ into education system: PM Modi
- India’s Gangsters, Dons, Killers & Dacoits – Here’s How Bollywood Immortalized Them In Biopics
- Griffins achieve miraculous victory; Is Karlsson NHL’s Best D-Man?