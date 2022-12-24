Politics
Will the United States be added to the “elected autocrats” of the world?
There is a new term entering the political lexicon of elected autocrats.
The European Parliament recently used the term to describe Hungary’s Viktor Orban when he suspended EU payments to the country.
This can also apply to Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There are a few Asian and African leaders who also fall under this rubric, and there are signs that it is creeping into Western democracies.
An elected autocrat is an elected political leader who was most likely elected in free elections and then used his power to consolidate his position and build a political structure that assures re-election.
The goal of an elected autocrat has nothing to do with preserving the rule of law. It bears no resemblance to the protection of individual rights or the constitution of the state. Their objective is simply to reconfigure the political structures so that they obtain a monopoly of power.
Putin was first elected president in 2000. At the time, there was a free press and a relatively active opposition.
The Russian judiciary, whose independence has always been questionable, is now firmly under Putin’s control. The opposition media have either been shut down or are controlled by the state or Putin’s oligarchic cronies. Opposition leaders have been assassinated or imprisoned. Alexei Navalny is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence. Another opposition figure, Ilya Yashin, has just been sent to prison for two and a half years for having dared to speak the truth about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Turkey is a member of NATO and a theoretically democratic country. Recep Tayyip Erdogan went from mayor of Istanbul to prime minister and then president. Along the way, he rewrote the constitution to consolidate power in the hands of the president.
It didn’t sit well with the military, which attempted a coup in 2016. It was quashed by Erdogan, who used it to jail around 77,000 military officers, journalists, civil servants, judges, lawyers , academics and almost anyone who dares. criticize the Turkish president.
Erdogan faces re-election in six months. If he wins, he will enter his third decade in office. He should not. Inflation in Turkey is 85.5% and the Turkish lira has crashed against world currencies due to its stupid economic policies.
Erdogan should panic even with his octopus grip on the media, universities, judiciary and the electoral commission. This could explain why a prison sentence was recently handed down to opposition leader Ekram Imamgolu.
Imamgolu was twice elected mayor of Istanbul in 2019. After the first vote, Erdogan had the vote annulled as his AKP candidate lost by 13,000 votes. But in the second election, Imamgolu swept to power with a majority of 800,000. This established him as a threat.
Imamgolu’s imprisonment has been condemned by the US State Department and the European Parliament. Americans said they were deeply troubled and disappointed.
But then, some people are deeply troubled by events in the United States. One of the most worrying developments is a case currently before the United States Supreme Court that could have far-reaching implications for the US electoral system.
The question is whether or not state legislatures have absolute power to determine electoral district boundaries and election laws in their state.
The case is brought by the North Carolina State Legislature. If the court rules in favor of North Carolina lawmakers, it would pave the way for different political parties to take near-permanent control of a state and its electoral apparatus. It should be noted that the case was brought by the Republican-controlled legislature after the state Supreme Court blocked its blatant attempt to gerrymander congressional boundaries.
If North Carolina wins, once a political party gains control of the state legislature, it can redraw electoral boundaries to ensure it stays in power.
They demand total control without the existing judicial control over all electoral matters. That means state legislatures could also pass laws that affect how members of the House of Representatives, Senate and even the Electoral College are selected. They could, in theory, vote themselves the power to void any election that the legislature disapproved of as local, state, congressional, or presidential elections. Donald Trump tried to persuade major Republican-controlled state legislatures to do just that in the wake of the 2020 presidential elections.
The Supreme Court recently heard oral arguments in the case. Based on the questions they posed to the lawyers, the judges appear divided on the issue.
A decision is expected in June. The most likely outcome is that the judges will produce a rigged decision that neither side will like. But if he favors legislatures, he could create a dangerous variant of an elected autocracy.
Tom Arms, an American who lives in London, is the foreign editor of the Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Cold War Encyclopedia” and “America Made in Britain”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesunion.com/opinion/article/Commentary-Will-U-S-add-to-the-world-s-elected-17672430.php
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will the United States be added to the “elected autocrats” of the world?
- [Link-post] Politico: ‘Former Google boss helps fund dozens of jobs in Biden administration’
- Meta and Alphabet lose their dominance in the US digital advertising market
- Learning Hockey History in Nova Scotia
- Google May Allow Updating Android’s Root Store Via Play Services In Android 14: Report
- Charlbi Dean Death Cause: Charlbi Dean: Actor’s Death Reason Revealed Four Months Later, Read Details
- King Purwa: President Kok Ganjen
- Alabama football: Bowls get involved in NIL, Tide women win by 64
- How to Easily Switch from Android to iOS with the Google App
- Study shows more physical activity is associated with less severe COVID-19
- Imran Khan denies having been in contact with the establishment
- A futuristic and forward-looking education system is being created in the country thanks to the NEP: PM Modi