Will the United States be added to the “elected autocrats” of the world?

There is a new term entering the political lexicon of elected autocrats.

The European Parliament recently used the term to describe Hungary’s Viktor Orban when he suspended EU payments to the country.

This can also apply to Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There are a few Asian and African leaders who also fall under this rubric, and there are signs that it is creeping into Western democracies.

An elected autocrat is an elected political leader who was most likely elected in free elections and then used his power to consolidate his position and build a political structure that assures re-election.

The goal of an elected autocrat has nothing to do with preserving the rule of law. It bears no resemblance to the protection of individual rights or the constitution of the state. Their objective is simply to reconfigure the political structures so that they obtain a monopoly of power.

Putin was first elected president in 2000. At the time, there was a free press and a relatively active opposition.

The Russian judiciary, whose independence has always been questionable, is now firmly under Putin’s control. The opposition media have either been shut down or are controlled by the state or Putin’s oligarchic cronies. Opposition leaders have been assassinated or imprisoned. Alexei Navalny is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence. Another opposition figure, Ilya Yashin, has just been sent to prison for two and a half years for having dared to speak the truth about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey is a member of NATO and a theoretically democratic country. Recep Tayyip Erdogan went from mayor of Istanbul to prime minister and then president. Along the way, he rewrote the constitution to consolidate power in the hands of the president.

It didn’t sit well with the military, which attempted a coup in 2016. It was quashed by Erdogan, who used it to jail around 77,000 military officers, journalists, civil servants, judges, lawyers , academics and almost anyone who dares. criticize the Turkish president.

Erdogan faces re-election in six months. If he wins, he will enter his third decade in office. He should not. Inflation in Turkey is 85.5% and the Turkish lira has crashed against world currencies due to its stupid economic policies.

Erdogan should panic even with his octopus grip on the media, universities, judiciary and the electoral commission. This could explain why a prison sentence was recently handed down to opposition leader Ekram Imamgolu.

Imamgolu was twice elected mayor of Istanbul in 2019. After the first vote, Erdogan had the vote annulled as his AKP candidate lost by 13,000 votes. But in the second election, Imamgolu swept to power with a majority of 800,000. This established him as a threat.

Imamgolu’s imprisonment has been condemned by the US State Department and the European Parliament. Americans said they were deeply troubled and disappointed.

But then, some people are deeply troubled by events in the United States. One of the most worrying developments is a case currently before the United States Supreme Court that could have far-reaching implications for the US electoral system.

The question is whether or not state legislatures have absolute power to determine electoral district boundaries and election laws in their state.

The case is brought by the North Carolina State Legislature. If the court rules in favor of North Carolina lawmakers, it would pave the way for different political parties to take near-permanent control of a state and its electoral apparatus. It should be noted that the case was brought by the Republican-controlled legislature after the state Supreme Court blocked its blatant attempt to gerrymander congressional boundaries.

If North Carolina wins, once a political party gains control of the state legislature, it can redraw electoral boundaries to ensure it stays in power.

They demand total control without the existing judicial control over all electoral matters. That means state legislatures could also pass laws that affect how members of the House of Representatives, Senate and even the Electoral College are selected. They could, in theory, vote themselves the power to void any election that the legislature disapproved of as local, state, congressional, or presidential elections. Donald Trump tried to persuade major Republican-controlled state legislatures to do just that in the wake of the 2020 presidential elections.

The Supreme Court recently heard oral arguments in the case. Based on the questions they posed to the lawyers, the judges appear divided on the issue.

A decision is expected in June. The most likely outcome is that the judges will produce a rigged decision that neither side will like. But if he favors legislatures, he could create a dangerous variant of an elected autocracy.

Tom Arms, an American who lives in London, is the foreign editor of the Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Cold War Encyclopedia” and “America Made in Britain”.