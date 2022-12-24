Politics
New NEP creating futuristic education system slams government for slave mentality, PM Modi says 75th Amrut Mahotsav
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that thanks to the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system was being created in India for the first time, and accused previous governments to do nothing to regain the loss of the country. glory due to their “slave mentality”. Modi, who was addressing the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot via video link, also said that the number of prominent educational institutions like IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country increased significantly after 2014, the year his government took over. in power at the Center for the first time.
Hailing India’s ancient ‘gurukul’ (residential schooling) system of education, the Prime Minister said knowledge was the highest goal of life in the country, and added that saints and leaders spiritual leaders had helped to revive the country’s lost glory in the field of education.
“You know very well that for the bright future of India, our existing politics and educational institutes have a great role to play. Therefore, in this ‘amrit kaal’ of independence, whether it is the country’s educational infrastructure or policy, we are engaged in work at all levels at a rapid pace,” he said.
The number of top educational institutions like IITs, IIITs, IIMs, and AIIMS is increasing dramatically. After 2014, the number of medical colleges increased by more than 65 percent, Modi said.
“Thanks to the new education policy, the country is preparing for the first time a future-oriented and futuristic education system,” he added.
When the country became independent, it was our responsibility to revive the former glory of India and our great pride in the field of education, he said.
ALSO SAYS: ‘Professor of practice’: UGC asks universities and colleges to change regulations for hiring educators
“But under the pressure of the slave mentality, the governments did not move in that direction. And in some matters they went in the opposite direction. Under these circumstances, once again, our saints and acharyas have taken on the task of fulfilling this duty to the Swaminarayan Gurukul is a living example of this opportunity,” he said.
Modi said India has shown the way to the world by conducting research in fields ranging from ‘atma tattva’ to ‘paramatma tattva’, spirituality to Ayurveda, social sciences to solar sciences, mathematics to metallurgy, and from zero to infinity. Academic women debated with their male counterparts at a time when the term “gender equality” was not even born, he said.
“India has shown light to humanity in these dark times, offering rays from which the journey of the modern world and modern science began,” he said.
The gurukuls of these periods paved the way for the world by allowing women scholars like Gargi and Maitreyi to participate in debates there, he said.
Knowledge was the highest goal of life in India. Therefore, in times when other countries were identified with royal kingdoms and clans, India was known by its gurukuls, he said.
“Our gurukuls have been like a garden of equality, affection and service for centuries. Universities like Nalanda and Takshashila were once synonymous with the worldwide glory of this gurukul tradition from India. Discovery and research – they were doing part of the Indian way of life. Today, the cultural diversity and prosperity that we see in the country are the result of the same discoveries and innovations,” he said.
Ideal citizens and young people brought up in a better education system will work to realize the dream of a developed India in 2047 when India celebrates a century of independence.
The efforts of institutions like Sri Swaminarayan Gurukul will certainly be vital, he said.
Modi urged Swaminarayan Gurukul to send 100-150 volunteers to northeastern states for 15 days every year and meet young people there, introduce themselves and write about them.
(This report was published as part of the auto-generated syndicate newsfeed. Other than the title, no edits were made to the copy by ABP Live.)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/new-nep-creating-a-futuristic-education-system-slams-past-govt-for-slave-mentality-said-pm-modi-on-75th-amrut-mahotsav-1571592
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan’s ex-wife announces third marriage
- Anything Mao can do, I can do better: Xi Jinping
- New NEP creating futuristic education system slams government for slave mentality, PM Modi says 75th Amrut Mahotsav
- How could the UK transport strike affect Christmas travel? | transport
- 5 Things to Know About Moving to Mesa, Arizona — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Top 5 Hit Bollywood Movies of 2022
- Winter Camps in Ohio | Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy
- January 6 Committee Releases Final Report on Efforts to Cancel 2020 Election
- Bollywood: Cirkus by Rohit Shetty does not meet expectations
- Greece prepares for new tensions with Turkey
- Canada hosts world junior hockey in the shadow of a scandal
- Who is Mirza Bilal, third husband of Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Reham Khan?