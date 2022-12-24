New NEP creating futuristic education system slams government for slave mentality, PM Modi says 75th Amrut Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that thanks to the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system was being created in India for the first time, and accused previous governments to do nothing to regain the loss of the country. glory due to their “slave mentality”. Modi, who was addressing the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot via video link, also said that the number of prominent educational institutions like IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country increased significantly after 2014, the year his government took over. in power at the Center for the first time.

Hailing India’s ancient ‘gurukul’ (residential schooling) system of education, the Prime Minister said knowledge was the highest goal of life in the country, and added that saints and leaders spiritual leaders had helped to revive the country’s lost glory in the field of education.

“You know very well that for the bright future of India, our existing politics and educational institutes have a great role to play. Therefore, in this ‘amrit kaal’ of independence, whether it is the country’s educational infrastructure or policy, we are engaged in work at all levels at a rapid pace,” he said.

The number of top educational institutions like IITs, IIITs, IIMs, and AIIMS is increasing dramatically. After 2014, the number of medical colleges increased by more than 65 percent, Modi said.

“Thanks to the new education policy, the country is preparing for the first time a future-oriented and futuristic education system,” he added.

When the country became independent, it was our responsibility to revive the former glory of India and our great pride in the field of education, he said.

“But under the pressure of the slave mentality, the governments did not move in that direction. And in some matters they went in the opposite direction. Under these circumstances, once again, our saints and acharyas have taken on the task of fulfilling this duty to the Swaminarayan Gurukul is a living example of this opportunity,” he said.

Modi said India has shown the way to the world by conducting research in fields ranging from ‘atma tattva’ to ‘paramatma tattva’, spirituality to Ayurveda, social sciences to solar sciences, mathematics to metallurgy, and from zero to infinity. Academic women debated with their male counterparts at a time when the term “gender equality” was not even born, he said.

“India has shown light to humanity in these dark times, offering rays from which the journey of the modern world and modern science began,” he said.

The gurukuls of these periods paved the way for the world by allowing women scholars like Gargi and Maitreyi to participate in debates there, he said.

Knowledge was the highest goal of life in India. Therefore, in times when other countries were identified with royal kingdoms and clans, India was known by its gurukuls, he said.

“Our gurukuls have been like a garden of equality, affection and service for centuries. Universities like Nalanda and Takshashila were once synonymous with the worldwide glory of this gurukul tradition from India. Discovery and research – they were doing part of the Indian way of life. Today, the cultural diversity and prosperity that we see in the country are the result of the same discoveries and innovations,” he said.

Ideal citizens and young people brought up in a better education system will work to realize the dream of a developed India in 2047 when India celebrates a century of independence.

The efforts of institutions like Sri Swaminarayan Gurukul will certainly be vital, he said.

Modi urged Swaminarayan Gurukul to send 100-150 volunteers to northeastern states for 15 days every year and meet young people there, introduce themselves and write about them.

