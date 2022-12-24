Anything Mao can do, I can do better: Xi Jinping

Written by Stu Cvrk via The Epoch Times,

For months, China watchers have focused like laser beams on theTaiwanstrait, with much speculation about if and when communist China will attempt a cross-strait invasion to forcibly absorb Taiwan into the People’s Republic.

This speculation came to a head due to two events:Nancy Pelosis 19 Hour Tour in Taipeiin July and Chinese leader Xi Jinpings triumphantReport to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of Chinain October.

The first event led to an upsurge in intimidation of Taiwan by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), while the second re-emphasized unification as a natural requirement to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to be achieved. by the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Union. communist dictatorship.

Will Xi pull the trigger or will he not? And when could this happen? Over the next year or maybe by 2027? Opinions are all over the map.

Xi rose toMao Zedong-level by receiving an unprecedented third five-year term as CCP general secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission. The 20th Congress was a complete triumph for Xi: the constitution was changed to essentially allow him to be emperor for life, his allies filled all the important positions in the new permanent Politburo, and former leader Hu Jintao was humiliated. and chased out of the plenary session by Xi thugs.

Furthermore, Congress has not appointeda successorto Xi. And Xi’s cult is highlighted daily by Chinese state media in the same way they proclaimed that Mao could do no wrong during his cruel reign.

Xi’s rhetoric on peaceful unification with Taiwan makes no sense, as reunification will be accomplished at the end of the PLA’s bayonets unless Taiwan and its allies surrender. With the continued modernization and growth of the PLA and the PLA Navy, Taiwanese observers rightly fear that Xi has completely consolidated his political power and has the means and the will to use the Chinese military to achieve its stated goals, including reunification.

And Xi is not afraid to use authoritarian methods to achieve his goals, as the past 10 years have shown: re-education camps in Xinjiang, increased persecution of minority populations and religious groups, arbitrary zero-COVID lockdowns and brutal acts and outright genocide against Uyghurs and others, including Tibetans.

Speaking of Tibet, could territorial gains in southern China be a more immediate goal for Xi than absorbing Taiwan?

After all, the PLA ground forces have a record of success in capturing and occupying territory. In contrast, the PLA Navy was untested and faced logistical hurdles to support and sustain an invasion across the strait.

China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning takes part in a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy military exercise in the western Pacific Ocean on April 18, 2018. (Reuters)

Mao left unfinished business after the PLA invaded Tibet in 1949. After defeating the small Tibetan army and occupying the country, the communists imposed the sham 17-point agreement for the peaceful liberation of Tibet over the Tibetan government in 1951. The Communists annexed Tibet and began genocidal and pacification efforts that continue today, including torture, suppression of Tibetan culture, forced imprisonment and re-education, and other brutalities. Over a million Tibetans perished and over 6,000 monasteries were looted and razed as the CCP systematically destroyed Tibet’s ancient Buddhist civilization. The Dalai Lama and thousands of his followers then fled toIndiain 1959 and established a government in exile.

Five-finger policy

The actions of the Chinese Communists in Tibet were part of a long-standing foreign policy developed by Mao in the 1940s, the so-called Five Fingers Policy. theessence of politicsis as follows: While Tibet was China’s right hand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Ladakh were its five fingers on its periphery and it was China’s duty to liberate these regions, according to India-based education technology company, Byjus. . Never mind the desires and dreams of the peaceful inhabitants of these regions!

The policy, of course, was nothing but a shameless characterization of communist China’s expansionist aims in the region, which could only be achieved at the expense of India and the seven sister states of the north- eastern India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura), Sikkim, Siliguri Corridor, Utter Pradesh and western states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Previously quasi-independent, Sikkim joined the rest of India as a state in 1975, probably as much out of fear of Chinese Communists as anything else. These are all on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a disputed demarcation that separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory.

Chinese soldiers are pictured in the Nathu La Pass area on the India-China border in the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim in August 2003. The two sides had a standoff minor face at another pass called Naku La on January 20. 2021, according to the Indian Army. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

The PLA and the Indian Army have crossed swords in various military skirmishes and aborder war in 1962on ALC disputes. Here are some of those clashes:

The 1962 Sino-Indian Border War, which killed 8,000 Indians and 2,000 Chinese, led to the creation of a 12-mile-wide demilitarized zone along the LAC.

Nathu La and Cho La clash near Sikkim in 1967 over India’s construction of an iron fence to prevent Chinese incursions.

The 1975 Tulung La incident along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Sumdorong Chu Valley stalemate in 1987 after India granted statehood to Arunachal Pradesh (claimed by China as Southern Tibet).

The Daulat Beg Oldi and Chumar clashes in 2013 over the construction of various structures and encampments.

The 2014 Demchok standoff over reciprocal claims of illegal construction in disputed areas.

The 2015 Burtse incident in which India destroyed a watchtower too close to the mutually agreed patrol route.

Doklam’s standoff in 2017 after China started building a road through southern Bhutan that threatened the Siliguri Corridor.

The 2020 Sino-Indian skirmishes near Pangong Tso Lake and the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Beijing subsequently asserted sovereignty over the entire Galwan Valley, which represents a significant change from the status quo in the western part of LAC. During this incident, dozens of Indian and Chinese soldiers died fighting with sticks, clubs and other rudimentary weapons, Breitbartreported.

The 2022 standoff in Arunachal Pradesh state over a Chinese village.

And now there have been several reports of Indian and Chinese troops clashing at the border in Tawang sector in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. PLA troops crossed the LAC into the Tawang sector, which was contested by [Indias] own troops in a firm and resolute manner. According to an Indian army spokesman, this confrontation caused minor injuries to some personnel from both sides.

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir, September 9, 2020. (Dar Yasin/AP Photo)

While Maos’ five-finger policy seemed to have died with him, as there have been no public statements about it by subsequent Chinese leaders and diplomats since Maos’ death, it is entirely possible that Xi may have revived the policy, given that the preponderance of Sino-Indian skirmishes along the LAC occurred during his tenure (and appear to be accelerating in frequency).

Final Thoughts

Xi rose to the stature of Mao, at least politically. Transcending Mao in the eyes of the CCP cadres and the Chinese people in general, may be his ultimatepersonalpurpose. Mao left two major policies unrealized: annexation of the Five Fingers and unification with Taiwan. Achieving either or both would cement Xi’s claim to be at least Mao’s equal in finishing what the great helmsman himself could not.

Xi claims to have read various Western authors, including Alexander Pushkin, Leo Tolstoy, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (Faust), Walt Whitman, Mark Twain, Jack London, Ernest Hemingway and Victor Hugo, according to CCP spokesperson Peoples Daily. Such claims no doubt help cement the cult of Xi in the minds of many.

Has the seemingly well-read Xi taken part in books from ancient Greece? If so, maybe he understands the concept of alpha and omega, the beginning and the end. God willing, Mao was the alpha of the Chinese communist regime, and Xi is its omega.

Keep your eyes on Tibet and the Seven Sisters of India in the meantime.