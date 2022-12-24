Splashy Jokowi would have reshuffled the ministers, why?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to reshuffle the cabinet. This time, it is said that the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) minister will be reshuffled because he declared Anies Baswedan candidate for the presidency (Capres) in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). This view was voiced by the Executive Director of Indonesian Political Parameters Adi Prayitno. He explained two reasons why Jokowi opened up the possibility of reshuffling his ministers, namely related to performance and also political factors. “But between these two reasons, the public understands the political reason which is much more dominant, especially when associated with the attitude of Nasdem in declaring Anies as a presidential candidate of 2024, which is considered a political step which wants to part ways with Jokowi in 2024,” Adi told reporters. detik.comFriday (23/12/2022). PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Adi said that although Nasdem continues to support Jokowi until 2024, Nasdem’s decision to bring Anies is considered quite serious. The reason for this is that Anies is a non-coalition opposition figure in the government who has always clashed with Jokowi. “The only problem is that if the cabinet reshuffle is done this time by Jokowi only for political reasons, Nasdem supports Anies, of course it’s not too auspicious because Nasdem will get public sympathy, for example ministers are replaced no not because of performance, but because of issues of political factors which are seen as different from Jokowi for wearing Anies,” he explained. However, according to him, it is precisely a breath of fresh air for the Nasdem party. According to him, Nasdem will receive political support after Jokowi reshuffles his ministers due to political support issues in Anies. “The risk is that if Jokowi’s reshuffle this time is done due to political factors, it’s Nasdem who will get sympathy and that’s what Nasdem really expects, that they will feel like the party. aggrieved, although their commitment and political support for Jokowi will remain strong until 2024,” he added. All news >>Click here [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Fund of IDR 193 T Anies Cs ‘Ngendon’ at the Bank, This is the culprit! (finally)



