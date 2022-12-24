Politics
PM Modi on New Education Policy: A futuristic education system being created in India
Praising the gurukul system, Modi said knowledge was the highest goal of life in the country and saints and spiritual leaders had helped revive the country’s lost glory in education.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that with the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in India for the first time. He accused former governments of doing nothing to regain the country’s lost glory due to their “slave mentality”.
Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot via video link, also said that the number of prominent educational institutions like IITs, IIMs and faculties of The country’s medicine had grown significantly after 2014, the year his government first came to power at the Center.
Knowledge has a higher purpose
Hailing India’s ancient ‘gurukul’ (residential schooling) system of education, the Prime Minister said knowledge was the highest goal of life in the country, and added that saints and leaders spiritual leaders had helped to revive the country’s lost glory in the field of education.
“You know very well that for the bright future of India, our existing policy and educational institutes have a great role to play. Therefore, in this ‘amrit kaal’ of independence, whether it is the infrastructure or the education policy of the country, we are working at all levels at a rapid pace,” he said.
The number of top educational institutions like IITs, IIITs, IIMs, and AIIMS is increasing dramatically. After 2014, the number of medical colleges increased by more than 65 percent, Prime Minister Modi said.
“Thanks to the new education policy, the country is preparing for the first time a future-oriented and futuristic education system,” he added.
India’s former glory
When the country became independent, it was our responsibility to revive the former glory of India and our great pride in the field of education, he said. “But under the pressure of the slave mentality, governments have not moved in this direction. And in some cases, they went in the opposite direction. In these circumstances, once again our saints and acharyas undertook to fulfill this duty towards the fatherland. Swaminarayan Gurukul is a living example of this opportunity,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi said India was leading the world by conducting research in areas ranging from ‘atma tattva’ to ‘paramatma tattva’, from spirituality to Ayurveda, from social sciences to solar sciences, from mathematics to metallurgy, and from zero to infinity. Academic women debated with their male counterparts at a time when the term “gender equality” was not even born, he said.
“India has shown light to humanity in these dark times, offering rays from which the journey of the modern world and modern science has begun,” he said. The gurukuls of these periods paved the way for the world by allowing women scholars like Gargi and Maitreyi to participate in debates there, he said.
Knowledge was the highest goal of life in India. Therefore, in times when other countries were identified with royal kingdoms and clans, India was known by its gurukuls, he said.
Gurukul tradition
“Our gurukuls have been like a garden of equality, affection and service for centuries. Universities like Nalanda and Takshashila were synonymous with the worldwide glory of this Gurukul tradition of India. Discovery and research — they were part of the Indian way of life. Today, the cultural diversity and prosperity we see in the country are the result of the same discoveries and innovations,” he said.
Ideal citizens and young people brought up in a better education system will work to realize the dream of a developed India in 2047 when India celebrates a century of independence.
The efforts of institutions like Sri Swaminarayan Gurukul will certainly be vital, he said.
Prime Minister Modi has urged Swaminarayan Gurukul to send 100-150 volunteers to northeastern states for 15 days every year and meet young people there, introduce themselves and write about them.
(With agency entries}
