Indonesian press highlights Vietnamese president’s visit





Dozens of Indonesian newspapers covered Vietnamese President Nguyn Xun Phuc’s December 21-23 state visit to Indonesia, focusing on the results of his talks with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

>> President Nguyen Xun Phuc meets with Chairman of Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association >> Vietnam attaches particular importance to relations with ASEAN >> Vietnamese President calls for more Indonesian investment Photo: VNA/CVN The Indonesian presidential palace website reported that during their meeting on Thursday (December 22nd) in Jakarta, the two presidents discussed a series of measures aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership at the bilateral and regional levels. On this occasion, the Indonesian Head of State saluted the Vietnamese government for its confidence in Indonesian companies. He hoped that several problems faced by Indonesian investors would be resolved to facilitate new projects in the near future. President Nguyn Xun Phuc for his part agreed with President Joko Widodo that to overcome the challenges, the two countries must strengthen political trust and economic cooperation. Meanwhile, the official website of the Indonesian President’s Secretariat said that during the talk after the welcoming ceremony, President Joko Widodo stressed Indonesia’s commitment to continue strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and called on Vietnam to consolidate ASEAN. The Indonesian news agency Antara for its part reported that during the joint press conference with his Vietnamese counterpart on Thursday, December 22, the Indonesian president announced that the two countries have completed negotiations on the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone ( EEZ) after 12 years of negotiations. President Nguyn Xun Phuc also affirmed that Vietnam fully supports the theme of the Year of Indonesian ASEAN Presidency 2023 “LASEAN matters: the epicenter of growth”, and stressed that the meeting between the two leaders is a driving force for Vietnam and Indonesia cooperate for the benefit of their people. According to CNN Indonesia, the Vietnamese leader said the two countries have agreed to define the EEZ boundary in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). In addition to the EEZ, the two countries have also signed three memorandums of understanding on cooperation in energy and mineral resources, the fight against terrorism and the fight against drug trafficking. In addition to the three memorandums of understanding, President Joko Widodo also hoped that a bilateral agreement on fishing and the elimination of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing will be concluded, online newspaper Okezone said. On the same day, the Solo Pos newspaper said that the Indonesian president planned to launch a new direct flight between D Nang and Denpasar, and between H Chi Minh City and Jakarta. He also proposed to resume direct flights between the economic and tourist poles of the two countries. VNA/CVN

