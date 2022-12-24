Politics
Watch Indonesia beat Cambodia, Jokowi prays for victory against Brunei
JAKARTA — Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wished the Indonesian national team another win in the AFF Cup Group A match against Brunei Darussalam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday (12/26).
This was conveyed by the president after witnessing the success of the Garuda troops in defeating Cambodia 2-1 in the two teams’ opening game at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta on Friday.
“Yes, thank God our national team won 2-1, we should be grateful, but tomorrow we will go to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to compete against Brunei. We are praying for another victory,” Jokowi told the team. release after the game, according to the official statement from the press office of the Indonesian President’s Secretariat.
Indonesia won with goals from Egy Maulana Vikri and Witan Sulaeman, while Cambodia replied with Saret Krya.
“Very good, in fact the chance was more than 10 times just now. Have you been alone twice (times), then how many times have you been hit by the net? But yes, the ball is round “, said Jokowi.
On another occasion, Indonesian national team coach Shin Tae-yong admitted he was unhappy and even angry with the performance of his adopted children, who were deemed capable of scoring even more goals.
“I’m angry because the players can’t show an exciting game to the fans. We should also be able to score more goals,” the South Korean coach said in a press conference after the match.
