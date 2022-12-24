With eyes on the DOJ, a complex path for Trump’s Jan. 6 prosecution





The criminal referrals and report released by the committee on January 6 may not provide a clear path to charges against Donald Trump. But they lay out a roadmap for an investigative agency with the tools to compel cooperation and gather more evidence from many of the people closest to the former president.

The panel’s final two acts effectively accuse Trump of betraying the country, recommending that the Justice Department pursue four different criminal charges against him, while encouraging Congress to use the 14th Amendment to bar him from returning to office.

And while he refrained from making such recommendations for many in Trump’s orbit, his 845-page report leaves a breadcrumb trail on a number of conspiracies and people involved in the work to prevent the transfer of power.

“What the committee did was refer the former president to criminal prosecution for his role in attempting to foment a rebellion against the United States and/or its system of law. Treason is written everywhere,” said Jeff Robbins, an attorney who served as both federal prosecutor and Senate investigative counsel.

The criminal references, and even the broader body of evidence presented in the report, are only suggestions for the Justice Department, which has its own sprawling, if less visible, investigation into what Attorney General Merrick Garland summarized as “if a person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power”.

But the sheer weight of evidence presented to the public, along with the detailed argument demonstrating the illegality of the conspiracies, could put pressure on a Justice Department that has often — at least publicly — lagged behind the committee. .

Taken together, the committee said there was enough evidence on hand to charge Trump with inciting insurrection, obstructing official process and – with his lies about winning the election and his efforts to subjugate false voters lists – conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to make a false statement.

They have, however, stopped making referrals for most of the names who have become central figures during their 18-month investigation, such as Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, a slew of Trump lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani , and Jeffrey Clark, the DOJ. lawyer who was prepared to open an investigation into Trump’s baseless allegations of voter fraud if the former president named him attorney general.

“It’s a very delicate balancing act that the committee had to engage in, knowing that this is a statement for the American people and for history, and that if they come up as a machine gun, s ‘Just picking on large swathes of people to the point of making a criminal reference, it would hurt their credibility,’ Robbins said.

“On the other hand, they want to point out, and they did, that there are other people whose conduct should be investigated.”

What happens afterwards?

The report, while following the explosive revelations presented during its summer hearings, goes into much more depth than the initial criminal referrals presented on Monday, including offering new details on the extent of efforts to pressure those responsible for the crime. state to cancel elections and submit fake voter lists. .

The way forward will be determined by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been appointed to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6 frontline as well as its investigation into the handling of cases at Mar-a-Lago a time Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House.

But the Justice Department has both powers and limitations the committee did not have, particularly when it comes to presenting a case that could convince 12 jurors of a former president’s guilt.

“They have tools at their disposal that are not available to the January 6 committee, such as search warrants to obtain phones where they can find encrypted messages, and the grand jury where they can have witnesses testify with subpoenas that actually have teeth that can result. in jail if you refuse to testify. Or they can grant immunity and compel witnesses to testify,” said Barbara McQuade, a former US attorney.

“They most certainly have a much more difficult task than the committee to present a case.”

Trump’s charges face legal hurdles

Any charges against Trump would have to meet a series of legal tests — including, for some of the crimes, showing intent. For others, the department should fight Trump’s defenses that he was exercising free speech or relying on his attorney’s advice to pursue new legal strategies.

“I don’t think anyone can reasonably say that any of these charges against the former president – these four charges – are a slam dunk,” Robbins said.

The charges of inciting insurrection – although among the heaviest – could also be the most difficult to prove.

“While there is a very formidable body of evidence pointing to guilt, that doesn’t mean the former president is naked – and I apologize for the imagery – when it comes to a defense,” he said. he declared.

“His team will have terrific legal and factual arguments that he is basically accused of speaking… Politicians use phrases like ‘fight like hell’ all the time. Politicians are urging their supporters to protest all the time,” he said.

A 1969 Supreme Court decision protects speech other than that designed and likely to produce imminent lawless action.

McQuade, however, said the committee’s framing could cross that bar, not only focusing on his fiery speech directing a crowd to the Capitol, but fanning the flames once the violence was underway by launching a tweet attacking vice. -President Mike Pence.

“When he wrote those words, he knew exactly what he was doing. Before President Trump posted the tweet, a White House staffer warned him that the statement would imply he “had something to do with the events that happened on Capitol Hill,’ but he tweeted it anyway,” the panel wrote in its report.

“The stroke of genius that I thought, in the referral to the commission, was to base it on this speech, but also on the tweet that Donald Trump sent at 2:24 p.m. where he said that Mike Pence had no not ‘the courage’ to do what was right,” McQuade said, noting that he sent the tweet after seeing the violence unfold on Capitol Hill.

“I think it’s this tweet – and they’re not describing it as inciting an insurrection, but as helping an insurrection – I think this tweet probably exceeds this [Supreme Court] bar,” she added.

But she said the Justice Department could face hurdles in proving intent, a necessary element for conspiracy charges.

“It requires you to know what you were doing was wrong. George Costanza’s old phrase: “If you believe it, it’s not a lie.” How much did Donald Trump believe these things and how much did he know it was all a fraud and a lie? So all of those things need to be looked at by prosecutors in a way that the committee didn’t have to deal with,” McQuade said.

But the committee refrained from recommending seditious conspiracy charges against Trump or those in his orbit, even as the DOJ has successfully pursued such charges against members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia and prepares for a similar case against members of the Proud Boys.

The panel failed to fully unravel the ties between Trump, his associates and members of the two extremist groups, even though some confidants like Roger Stone were tied to their leaders or relied on them for their safety.

It also remains to be seen whether the Justice Department will see fit to pursue any charges against the other Trump associates named in the report.

McQuade said the transcripts alone — some of which have been released, others will be released in the coming days — could be a shortcut for the department, helping them determine outstanding witnesses they might want to speak with or ask more. information using GM Leverage.

But the public nature of the publication could also hamper the investigation.

“Not only can the DOJ see what the witnesses have said, but the rest of the world can too, and it allows people to understand their stories by saying, ‘What are the other witnesses saying about this? Oh, I better say the same,” she said.

“Or it allows Trump and others to frame their message in certain ways or just discredit some of these witnesses that they knew had said damaging things about them… So there’s a downside to having everything that there in addition to the benefit that the Department of Justice derives from it.

Any action by the Justice Department could still take months, as the agency is just beginning to obtain much of the information it has requested from the committee.

“The department, the special advocate and their staff are already very slow on this. The last thing anyone in this department, in this special counsel’s office, wants to do is sue the former president and lose,” Robbins said.

