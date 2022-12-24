Lahore High Court to hear pleas on Imran Khan’s disqualification





The Lahore High Court (LHC) has assembled a full bench to hear pleas regarding the disqualification of President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, The News International reported. According to The News International, Justice Bhatti headed the three-judge bench with Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi as members. The three-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hear the case on Jan. 9, he reported. the judge asked the Chief Justice to form a wider bench to hear the plea against the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. Judge Sajid Mahmood Sethi heard the plea filed by a citizen of Mianwali, named Jabir Abbas through his lawyer Azhar Siddique. The plaintiff in his plea stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is not a court and cannot disqualify legislators. It is pertinent to note here that the ECP declared President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in his verdict in the Toshakhana dismissal. On November 11, Judge Sethi proposed a larger petitions bench. The petition filed by lawyer Mohammad Afaq said the ECP disqualified the former prime minister and ousted him from the NA-95 constituency of Mianwali for corrupt practices. Therefore, in accordance with the Representation of Peoples Act 1976 and the Political Parties Ordinance 2002, the leaders of a political party must adhere to the standards provided for in Sections 62 and 63 of the Constitution, the President reported. ‘Dawn. He argued that Mr Khan was breaking the laws by continuing to lead the PTI, a party registered with the ECP, and that a person disqualified under Article 63 had no right to become or remain a member of a political party.

The petitioner asked the court to order the ECP to remove Mr. Khan from the leadership of the PTI and to order the party to appoint a new leader. In the second petition, which opposes the disqualification of Mr Khan, Jabir Abbas Khan, a voter from the AN-95 constituency, challenged the legitimacy of Section 137(4) of the Electoral Act 2017 invoked by the ECP to depose the former prime minister. The petitioner, through lawyer Azhar Siddique, argued that the President of the PTI had been disqualified under sections 137(4), 167 and 173 of the electoral law despite the fact that these sections do not mention the word “disqualification”. In addition, he argued, under section 137 of the law, prosecutions could only be brought within 120 days of filing false asset declarations. In Mr Khan’s case, the last such statement was filed on December 31 last year. because Section 137 only specified a penalty or fine of three years or both, not disqualification. is heard. Earlier on September 19, during the hearing in the Toshakhana case, Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Zafar admitted that his client sold at least four gifts he received in 2018-19. “The gifts were sold for Rs 58 million and their receipts were attached to the tax returns filed by my client,” the lawyer told the ECP. Meanwhile, in August, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed the reference claiming that Khan only paid for certain items he took home from the ‘Tos hakhana.’ Yet most of the items he took from the government treasury were taken without payment. the reference, it was alleged that Khan did not disclose the gifts he took and concealed the information in his statements.(ANI)

