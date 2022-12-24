Politics
How the Xis Covid disaster put the global economy at risk
But other countries are already expressing concern, including the United States. At a press conference on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters there were clear implications for the global economy.
On all of these levels, a basic humanitarian level, concern for everyone’s health, as well as for the global economy, it is deeply in our interest that China does what is necessary to move forward, a- he declared.
He said that Washington, which is the world’s largest vaccine donor, was ready to support Beijing, before adding: China did not ask for this help.
Steve Tsang, associate scholar and China expert at Chatham House, believes the chances of Xi accepting any form of help from the White House are zero.
To do so would be a tacit admission that China cannot handle the crisis on its own – shattering the boastful narrative that Xi has cultivated over the past two and a half years.
Tsang points out that even though the zero-Covid rules have actually been scrapped, the Chinese government still maintains the policy is in effect, just with adjustments.
And even if Western mRNA vaccines, unlike Chinese shots, have been adapted to be more effective against the omicron variant, Xi is unlikely to stoop to asking for them.
Using Western vaccines would be an admission that China has screwed up, Tsang adds. There is no way Xi is condoning this.
Instead, he thinks Beijing will hunker down and seek to limit the damage by pushing local authorities to vaccinate the elderly.
Blow to Xi
The economic malaise still likely to follow will compound what has been a rotten year for China, which is already facing problems on multiple fronts, from a real estate crisis to falling demand for exports as the global economy slows down.
On Friday, Ducan Wrigley, chief economist for China at Pantheon Economics, predicted the country would not start making significant progress reopening until the April-June 2023 quarter.
China is not out of the woods yet, he told his clients.
Much of the debate now centers on how long the last wave of Covid lasted, says Magnus of the University of Oxford.
If the virus disappears as quickly as it did elsewhere, perhaps in March or late spring, then you might see a situation where spending picks up and the virus is just a bad memory, he adds.
But the grim situation is still likely to deal a blow to Xi’s personal authority. The Chinese government is described as being 50 moves ahead of everyone,” Magnus said.
“But I think this crisis has proven that the mechanism of governance in China under Xi Jinping is deeply flawed.
This is just speculation, but a lot of very strange things have happened recently in Chinese politics and I wonder if he is still as controlling as we all think.
As hospitals and funeral homes across the country struggle to cope and businesses shut down, the human and economic cost of Xi’s blunders is only just beginning to become clear.
|
