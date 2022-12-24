Who is the person that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Reham Khan, married? – India





Reham Khan, former wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has married US-based Pakistani actor and model Mirza Bilal.

Reham Khan, the ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is very beautiful. After so many days of divorce from Imran Khan, moving forward in life, he found himself a new life partner. The 49-year-old Pakistani journalist, Reham Khan, himself shared this good news. Let us know who Reham Khan has chosen as his life partner.

Reham Khan, former wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has married US-based Pakistani actor and model Mirza Bilal. Reham Khan married Mirza Bilal in a ceremony in America. Bilal is a business professional and lives in the United States. Bilal is a former model and has also been part of ‘The 4 Main Show’, ‘Dil Pe Mut Le Yaar’ and ‘National Alien Broadcast’.

The 49-year-old British-Pakistani journalist, who was married to Khan between 2014 and 2015, took to Twitter to share news of the wedding ceremony in the US city of Seattle. We had a beautiful Nikah ceremony in Seattle with the blessing of @MirzaBilal_’s parents and my son,” Reham wrote on Twitter.

This is Reham and Bilal’s third marriage. Also shared his and Bilal’s photos from the Nikah ceremony on Twitter. In the first photo, the two are seen standing together. In which we see him wearing his wedding rings.

