The reshuffle signal smells good: Jokowi gives the code; Surrender of Nasdem





President Joko Widodo opens a national working meeting on the management of environmental funds in 2022. Photo: Youtube/Presidential Secretariat Since NasDemName by clearly declaring Anies a candidate for the presidency, the question of a reshuffle arose within the Palace. President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) even gives the signal that a rework will do. Jokowi said so at the request of reporters during a working visit to Bogor in West Java. However, he did not answer it explicitly. Maybe, Jokowi said during a working visit to Bogor on Friday (12/23). Regarding when, Jokowi did not specify. Yes, later, said the former mayor of Solo. Secretary General of the PDIP Sindir NasDem Earlier, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto hinted that the NasDem needed to be overhauled because it had compromised with parties seen as at odds with the government. According to him, NasDem also violated government ethics. “Pak Jokowi will use all his authority to assess his ministers who do not carry out the president’s orders. Especially the ministers who carry out the antithesis of the president’s vision and mission,” Hasto said. Muhammad Farhan was met in Balai Sarbini. Photo: Sarah Yulianti/Coil The member of the DPR of the Republic of Indonesia from the NasDem faction, Muhammad Farhan, gave a brief response to the reshuffle plan. “Just give up,” the former TV host told Kumbol on Friday (12/23). Farhan added that the NasDem was no longer involved in discussions regarding a cabinet reshuffle. “We weren’t asked to talk about the redesign. Everything [NasDem],” he added. PKB: It is natural that the psychology of the president is disturbed by the members of the cabinet President of Commission X DPR F-PKB Syaiful Huda. Photo: doc. CMA IR PKB Deputy Secretary General Syaiful Huda felt it was natural for Jokowi to make a reshuffle as there were differences in the political views of the coalition members. “Consideration of a lot of things, including that it could be considered that there are different ways of looking at politics. And in my opinion, that’s reasonable,” Syaiful said after discussing the Voxpol investigation in the South Jakarta, Friday (23/12). Syaiful also reminded that the president’s judgment should be subjective. He believes that only Jokowi knows how urgently the government needs to organize a reshuffle. “So it’s very subjective because the post of minister is a political post. Because of a political post, today he takes the oath, tomorrow he is sacked, normal. Because of a political post”, a- he said. “If the president is psychologically disturbed by an aide, he will resign permanently. So if asked, there is no urgency, the elections are coming soon, the urgency is, yes it is urgent at all times depending on subjectivity,” Syaiful said.

